Home > India > Vande Bharat 4.0 Launch: Indian Railways To Introduce Next-Gen Train, Check Key Features, Top Speed And More

Vande Bharat 4.0 Launch: Indian Railways To Introduce Next-Gen Train, Check Key Features, Top Speed And More

Indian Railways is preparing to take another big leap with the upcoming Vande Bharat 4.0 trains and a massive plan for high-speed corridors across the country.

Representational image
Representational image

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 16, 2025 16:46:30 IST

Vande Bharat 4.0 Launch: Indian Railways To Introduce Next-Gen Train, Check Key Features, Top Speed And More

The Vande Bharat Express has revolutionised train travel in India since its launch in 2019. Now, Indian Railways is preparing to take another big leap with the upcoming Vande Bharat 4.0 trains and a massive plan for high-speed corridors across the country.

According to a report by Times of India, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Vande Bharat 4.0 will be rolled out within the next 18 months. The announcement was made during the 16th International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE) 2025.

The minister said that the new train will be the most advanced version in the Vande Bharat series, equipped with cutting-edge technology and superior performance. What makes Vande Bharat 4.0 special is that it will not only serve Indian passengers but will also be designed for export, positioning India as a global player in train manufacturing.

Vaishnaw added that the government aims to make India a global hub for rail technology and innovation under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The new train will help strengthen India’s expertise in design, engineering, and manufacturing of modern rail systems.

Currently, the third-generation Vande Bharat Express, or Vande Bharat 3.0, is in service. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 52 seconds, faster than many trains in Japan and Europe. It is also known for its low noise and vibration levels.

The upcoming Vande Bharat 4.0 will take this technology further, offering higher speed, comfort, and efficiency.

In addition, the Railway Minister revealed plans to develop 7,000 km of dedicated high-speed passenger corridors across India. These routes will be designed for trains that can run at speeds of up to 350 kmph, with an operating speed of 320 kmph.

ALSO READ: Good News For Train Passengers: IRCTC Introduces No-Cancellation Fee Tickets, Change Your Train Date Without Paying Any Penalty, Here’s How

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 4:46 PM IST
Vande Bharat 4.0 Launch: Indian Railways To Introduce Next-Gen Train, Check Key Features, Top Speed And More

Vande Bharat 4.0 Launch: Indian Railways To Introduce Next-Gen Train, Check Key Features, Top Speed And More

Vande Bharat 4.0 Launch: Indian Railways To Introduce Next-Gen Train, Check Key Features, Top Speed And More
Vande Bharat 4.0 Launch: Indian Railways To Introduce Next-Gen Train, Check Key Features, Top Speed And More
Vande Bharat 4.0 Launch: Indian Railways To Introduce Next-Gen Train, Check Key Features, Top Speed And More
Vande Bharat 4.0 Launch: Indian Railways To Introduce Next-Gen Train, Check Key Features, Top Speed And More
