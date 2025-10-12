‘Is This Normal?’ US Vlogger Amazed At Indian Woman Working Till 9 PM Outdoors, WATCH

A video featuring US vlogger Jay, known as @jaystreazy on Instagram, has gone viral for capturing a genuine late-night interaction. The clip shows Jay approaching a woman sitting on a stone bench near a riverside promenade, working on her laptop.

He politely asks, “Are you working right now?” The woman, identified as Princey, replies that she works for a pharmaceutical company. Their calm exchange reflects a simple and respectful conversation between two strangers. The video highlights how a casual meeting can gain global attention for its authenticity and respectful tone.

Vlogger Jay’s Respectful Conversation with Princey Draws Attention Online

During the short conversation, Jay asks Princey if it is normal for her to work so late at night. She calmly responds that it is usual for her.

Jay expresses surprise and mentions that he sees many hardworking people around. Princey reminds him that he is also working, to which Jay says his work feels more like a hobby. The interaction between the two continues in a light and friendly manner.

Their conversation, though simple, showcases dedication and the balance between passion and profession in daily life.

Internet Reacts to the Viral Video of the Late-Night Encounter

The video has received more than four lakh views and hundreds of comments from social media users. Many praised the simplicity of the exchange and Princey’s calm confidence. Viewers described the clip as “refreshingly genuine” and admired Jay’s respectful tone.

Some users called Princey’s demeanor inspiring, while others discussed the demanding work culture reflected in the video. One user noted that the moment captured true dedication, while another pointed out the reality of long work hours in modern corporate life. The video continues to spark wide discussion online.

