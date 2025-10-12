Kajol And Shah Rukh Khan Relives ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hain’ Iconic Moment, Watch

At the 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025, held in association with Gujarat Tourism, Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol recreated one of Indian cinema’s most loved moments from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The duo performed the classic song “Ladki Badi Anjani Hai”, taking fans back to the golden era of 90s romance.

The audience cheered as the stars shared a warm, nostalgic on-stage moment, reminding everyone why their chemistry continues to remain unforgettable in Bollywood history.

Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kajol Share Heartfelt Reunion

The event also witnessed a touching reunion between Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and filmmaker Karan Johar, who directed the 1998 blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

-The trio shared a pure hug moment on stage, creating an emotional and heartwarming scene for fans. Cameras captured the special moment as the audience applauded their long-standing friendship and the legacy of the film. Their reunion became one of the biggest highlights of the night, celebrating the timeless connection between the stars and their fans.

Audience Celebrates Nostalgia and 90s Bollywood Magic

The crowd at the Filmfare Awards erupted with joy as Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol performed together after years. Their graceful moves and warm camaraderie brought back memories of the romantic era that shaped Hindi cinema.

Fans flooded social media with clips and photos from the performance, calling it the most magical moment of the evening. The segment proved that the charm of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai still lives on, continuing to unite generations of Bollywood lovers.

