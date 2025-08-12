LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news
LIVE TV
Home > India > “Jhukna Nahin Hai”: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Assures Farmers, Pledges New Markets Amid 50% U.S. Tariffs

“Jhukna Nahin Hai”: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Assures Farmers, Pledges New Markets Amid 50% U.S. Tariffs

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged Indian farmers to remain resilient despite 50% U.S. tariffs on exports, assuring support through exploring new markets and emphasizing India’s strong domestic demand to protect farmers’ interests amid trade tensions.

“Jhukna Nahin Hai”: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Assures Farmers, Pledges New Markets Amid 50% U.S. Tariffs

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 12, 2025 21:24:39 IST

As the United States imposed an abrupt 50% tariff on Indian exports, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered a message of resilience to the farming community, urging them not to bow under external economic pressure.

Addressing farmer leaders in Delhi, Shivraj Chouhan stated “Farmers, don’t worry this is our testing time, and we need not bow down before the U.S.” He underscored India’s strength in its massive domestic market of 1.4 billion people, claiming that even if exports face headwinds, demand within the country would sustain agricultural produce consumption. “We will explore new markets,” he added.

He repeated PM Narendra Modi’s stance: India will never compromise on farmers’ interests, even at a significant cost. The minister resounded Modi’s firm approach: “There is no need to bow down. The agreement should be between equals, with give and take.”

This strong declaration comes in the wake of the U.S. President Donald Trump elevated tariffs on Indian goods an additional 25% on top of an earlier levy citing India’s trade practices and its purchase of Russian oil and military equipment.

PM Modi has also responded, affirming his unstoppable commitment to farmers, dairy producers, and fishermen. He noted he was prepared to bear the consequences personally and politically to safeguard their interests.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s assurance reflects India’s broader trade strategy amid diplomatic tensions: balancing national interests while seeking new export avenues. By focusing on the domestic market and reinforcing agricultural self-reliance, the Indian government aims to protect its rural economy from external shocks.

Also Read: Supreme Court Halts Action Against Older Vehicles in Delhi-NCR

RELATED News

Significant Decline In Left Wing Extremism: LWE Violence Drops By 81 Per cent Since 2010, Replies MoS Nityanand Rai In Lok Sabha
Sign Of Another War? Night Curfew Imposed Along International Border In J&K’s Samba District
Congress To Hold Nationwide Mashal Juloos, Public Meetings And Signature Campaign Against Vote Theft, SIR
NIA Chargesheets Four Accused in Pak, Nepal Linked Champaran Fake Currency Seizure Case
What Is The Mines And Minerals Amendment Bill 2025? Passed In The Lok Sabha

LATEST NEWS

Is Donald Trump Abandoning India for Pakistan? Expert Rings a Bell!
Gianluigi Donnarumma Agrees Contract With Manchester City: Etihad Door Opens
U.S. Sanctions Armed Group Controlling Congo’s Illegal Mineral Trade
Zohran Mamdani’s Surprising Connection To WWE! Here’s How
Taxpayer Alarm: ₹3.17 L Cr Down the Drain in Unused Funds and E‑Way Bill Failures, CAG Reports
Lavrov–Rubio Call Sets Base for Putin–Trump Alaska Meeting
Cristiano Ronaldo Keeps Cristiano Junior’s Mom A Secret: Here’s Why
Browser Wars Erupt: Perplexity’s $34.5B Chrome Bid Shakes Google
Is Sami Zayn’s WWE Raw Stint About To An End?
Interest Rates to Court Dates: Donald Trump Ponders Legal Battle Against Fed Chair Jerome Powell
“Jhukna Nahin Hai”: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Assures Farmers, Pledges New Markets Amid 50% U.S. Tariffs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“Jhukna Nahin Hai”: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Assures Farmers, Pledges New Markets Amid 50% U.S. Tariffs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“Jhukna Nahin Hai”: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Assures Farmers, Pledges New Markets Amid 50% U.S. Tariffs
“Jhukna Nahin Hai”: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Assures Farmers, Pledges New Markets Amid 50% U.S. Tariffs
“Jhukna Nahin Hai”: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Assures Farmers, Pledges New Markets Amid 50% U.S. Tariffs
“Jhukna Nahin Hai”: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Assures Farmers, Pledges New Markets Amid 50% U.S. Tariffs

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?