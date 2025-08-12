“Jhukna Nahin Hai”: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Assures Farmers, Pledges New Markets Amid 50% U.S. Tariffs

As the United States imposed an abrupt 50% tariff on Indian exports, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered a message of resilience to the farming community, urging them not to bow under external economic pressure.

Addressing farmer leaders in Delhi, Shivraj Chouhan stated “Farmers, don’t worry this is our testing time, and we need not bow down before the U.S.” He underscored India’s strength in its massive domestic market of 1.4 billion people, claiming that even if exports face headwinds, demand within the country would sustain agricultural produce consumption. “We will explore new markets,” he added.

He repeated PM Narendra Modi’s stance: India will never compromise on farmers’ interests, even at a significant cost. The minister resounded Modi’s firm approach: “There is no need to bow down. The agreement should be between equals, with give and take.”

This strong declaration comes in the wake of the U.S. President Donald Trump elevated tariffs on Indian goods an additional 25% on top of an earlier levy citing India’s trade practices and its purchase of Russian oil and military equipment.

PM Modi has also responded, affirming his unstoppable commitment to farmers, dairy producers, and fishermen. He noted he was prepared to bear the consequences personally and politically to safeguard their interests.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s assurance reflects India’s broader trade strategy amid diplomatic tensions: balancing national interests while seeking new export avenues. By focusing on the domestic market and reinforcing agricultural self-reliance, the Indian government aims to protect its rural economy from external shocks.

