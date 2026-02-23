LIVE TV
Home > India > JNU Chaos: Left-Wing Vs ABVP Clash Turns Violent, Students Locked Inside Library – Admin Issues Stern Warning, Legal Action To Follow

JNU Chaos: Left-Wing Vs ABVP Clash Turns Violent, Students Locked Inside Library – Admin Issues Stern Warning, Legal Action To Follow

Chaos erupted at Jawaharlal Nehru University as left-wing groups and ABVP clashed, locking academic buildings and threatening students. The administration has warned of strict disciplinary and legal action, while classes continue amid tension.

JNU administration warns strict action against students causing unrest on campus. Photo: ANI.
JNU administration warns strict action against students causing unrest on campus. Photo: ANI.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 23, 2026 15:03:16 IST

JNU Chaos: Left-Wing Vs ABVP Clash Turns Violent, Students Locked Inside Library – Admin Issues Stern Warning, Legal Action To Follow

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has issued a stern warning of strict disciplinary and legal action following an alleged clash that took place between left-wing groups and ABVP workers, which left multiple academic buildings locked.

In a statement post on X, they shared the aftermath of the scuffle, stating, “It has come to the notice of the JNU Administration that several Academic buildings inside the campus were reportedly locked by a group of protesting students. The protesting students entered the Central library and reportedly threatened the unwilling students, intimidated them to join the protest. It is learnt that this led to a scuffle between two student groups on Campus on the night of 22nd February, 2026. The JNU Administration has taken very serious cognizance of these disturbing incidents.”

Condemning the “unruly behavior” and the “repeated destruction of public property”, the statement further added, “Strict action under University’s rules & regulations and under BNS is being taken to ensure proper academic environment in the campus.”

The adminitration reiterated their commitment to safeguarding the academic interests and well-being of all students.

“All the stakeholders are requested to desist from indulging in any kind of unwarranted activity and cooperate in maintaining peace and harmony on the Campus failing which strict disciplinary action will be taken as per rules,” the statement read.

Despite the overnight violence, the administration noted that all classes and academic activities are currently proceeding as scheduled.

Earlier, an alleged clash that erupted at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday between the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Left-affiliated student groups resulted in several students being injured and has led to conflicting accounts from both sides.

ABVP State Joint Secretary Vikas Patel spoke to ANI about the alleged clash, claiming that the left-wing pre-planned the attack in the guise of a student march.

“There was a JNU march that night. The march was against the vice chancellor, and they had planned to surround him, but they diverted the entire march towards the School of Languages, where their protest had been going on for the past seven days… From there, they planned to deal with the students who were not attending their protest. So, they closed their classes and library and locked the reading room so they could force them to attend their march,” he alleged.

JNUSU President Aditi Mishra also claimed that “goons and sanghis” were sent by the Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit as the students were protesting her recent remarks aginst Dalit and Black community.
“We have been on strike from last two weeks. VC gave a podcast and gave distasteful comments against Dalits and Blacks. We held protests against these remarks yesterday.” she said.

“We held peaceful strikes. This VC sends her sanghis, goons…They pelted stones, and abused us,” she alleged, adding that they called the police and locked themselves in the bathrooms to keep safe.

The incident has sparked outrage, with demands for immediate arrests and strict action against those involved. The violence reportedly began after nearly a week of strikes led by left-wing organisations.

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 3:01 PM IST
JNU Chaos: Left-Wing Vs ABVP Clash Turns Violent, Students Locked Inside Library – Admin Issues Stern Warning, Legal Action To Follow

JNU Chaos: Left-Wing Vs ABVP Clash Turns Violent, Students Locked Inside Library – Admin Issues Stern Warning, Legal Action To Follow

JNU Chaos: Left-Wing Vs ABVP Clash Turns Violent, Students Locked Inside Library – Admin Issues Stern Warning, Legal Action To Follow
JNU Chaos: Left-Wing Vs ABVP Clash Turns Violent, Students Locked Inside Library – Admin Issues Stern Warning, Legal Action To Follow
JNU Chaos: Left-Wing Vs ABVP Clash Turns Violent, Students Locked Inside Library – Admin Issues Stern Warning, Legal Action To Follow
JNU Chaos: Left-Wing Vs ABVP Clash Turns Violent, Students Locked Inside Library – Admin Issues Stern Warning, Legal Action To Follow

