Karnataka DGP Sleazy Video: K Ramachandra Rao Suspended After Shocking Viral Clips, CM Orders Probe – All About The Senior IPS Officer

Karnataka DGP Video: Karnataka Director General of Police (Civil Rights Enforcement) K Ramachandra Rao was suspended late Monday night after the state government ordered an inquiry into unverified videos allegedly showing the senior IPS officer in intimate acts with women inside his office. The suspension came hours after the purported clips went viral on social media, sparking political outrage and multiple complaints to state and central authorities.

Karnataka DGP K Ramachandra Rao Video: What CM Said

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said disciplinary action would follow a detailed investigation.

“We will take action. No one is above the law, however senior the officer may be,” the Chief Minister said while speaking in Badami. He added that he became aware of the matter earlier in the day and had directed an immediate probe.

NewsX, however, could not verify the authenticity of the videos. According to reports, state government is examining the clips as part of the inquiry.

Karnataka DGP Video: K Ramachandra Rao Denies Allegations, Calls Videos ‘Fabricated’

Rao rejected the allegations outright, describing the videos as “fabricated, false and aimed at maligning me and scuttling my career.”

He told reporters that his attempts to meet Home Minister G Parameshwara did not fructify and suggested that the footage could relate to a period nearly eight years ago when he was posted in Belagavi.

“I will consult my advocate and take appropriate legal action,” Rao said. The government has sought a report from the home department. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he was not aware of the details and referred queries to the Chief Minister and the Home Minister.

Complaints to PMO, DoPT After Karnataka DGP Video; Audio Clips Surface

As the controversy escalated, social activist and Ballari-based Anna Foundation chief Rajshekar Mulali wrote to the Prime Minister’s Office and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), seeking legal action against Rao for alleged misuse of power, public office and police uniform, and for showing “disrespect to national and state symbols.”

Another activist, Dinesh Kallahalli, filed a complaint with the chief secretary and the additional chief secretary, demanding Rao’s suspension and disciplinary action under the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969.

Late Monday evening, two audio clips also surfaced on social media, purportedly featuring a conversation between a police officer and a woman. Their authenticity could not be independently verified by NewsX. T

Opposition Steps Up Pressure After Karnataka DGP Video Goes Viral

Opposition leaders intensified their criticism of the government. Senior BJP MLA and former law minister S Suresh Kumar termed the alleged acts “an unforgivable crime” that had cast a shadow over the credibility of the police force. He pointed to the tricolour visible in the background of the video as a sign of disrespect to the national flag.

Opposition parties accused the government of shielding the officer and demanded an independent probe. Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said the government would act “mercilessly, irrespective of seniority” if wrongdoing was established.

