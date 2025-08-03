Home > India > Kerala: Kannur’s Two-Rupee Doctor Dr AK Rairu Gopal Dies At 80

Kerala: Kannur’s Two-Rupee Doctor Dr AK Rairu Gopal Dies At 80

Dr AK Rairu Gopal, one of the most revered doctors in Kannur, Kerala, died at 80 due to age-related ailments, as reported by the PTI citing the family sources.

Dr AK Rairu Gopal, one of the most revered doctors in Kannur, Kerala, died at 80 due to age-related ailments, as reported by the PTI citing the family sources. Fondly known as the ‘two-rupee doctor’ for treating the patients hailing from poor backgrounds at a nominal fee, Dr Gopal treated thousands of poor patients at his clinic for the past five decades. Dr Gopal is survived by his wife, son and a daughter. Dr Gopal used to treat his patients from 4 am to 4 pm every day in his clinic at his residence, ‘Lakshmi’. His patients included the young and old, from different parts of this district and nearby districts. According to a The Statesman report, the doctor later increased the charges from Rs 2 to 10 for a consultation. He also later readjusted his schedule from 6 am to 4 pm. 

Dr Gopal continued to see patients till 2024

An embodiment of love, compassion and selfless service to the society, Dr Gopal continued to see the patients till 2024 despite his increasing age, according to The Statesman. When he couldn’t manage to see the patients, he put up a sign outside his home in Thana, Kannur.  The sign read: “I don’t have the health to work anymore… so I’m stopping consultations and dispensing medicine.” Yet, despite this, he continued to serve whenever he could.

Dr Gopal was honoured with this award 

According to a NDTV report, Dr Gopal, was honoured with the IMA award for the best family doctor in the state. His funeral took place on August 08, 2025, Sunday at Payyambalam. The NDTV report also mentions that Dr Gopal sometimes treated up to 300 people a day, with queues forming outside his home long before dawn.

