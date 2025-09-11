LIVE TV
Kerala Lottery Result Today (11-09-2025) FREE Live Streaming: When and Where to Check Karunya Plus KN-589 LIVE Lucky draw Result Online – Check Details Here

Kerala Lottery Result Today (11-09-2025) FREE Live Streaming: When and Where to Check Karunya Plus KN-589 LIVE Lucky draw Result Online – Check Details Here

The Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-589 result for September 11, 2025, will be announced today at 3 PM IST. The draw happens at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, with the first prize of Rs 1 crore. Results are live-streamed on YouTube and available on the official Kerala Lottery website. Winners should verify tickets and claim prizes within 30 days.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (11-09-2025) FREE Live Streaming: When and Where to Check Karunya Plus KN-589 LIVE Lucky draw Result Online – Check Details Here

Published By: Shubhi
Published: September 11, 2025 14:50:29 IST

When will the Kerala Lottery Result Today (11-09-2025) be announced? Timings in IST

Kerala Lottery is a state-run lottery system managed by the Kerala government, featuring daily draws with exciting cash prizes. The lottery offers various games scheduled throughout the week. Tickets are widely available across the state, enabling people to try their luck on a large scale. The draws are conducted officially at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, with results declared daily after 3 PM.

Kerala Lottery Result Live Streaming: Where to watch the Karunya Plus KN-589 Lucky draw Online on YouTube

To check your Kerala lottery result online, on TV, and on your mobile phone 

  • For the Official website: Visit http://www.keralalottery.info/
  • YouTube channel: You may also watch a live stream on the official channel
  • Apple TV app: You are required to access the Apple TV app for the results.

Kerala Lottery Result Today 11-09-2025 LIVE: Karunya Plus KN-589 lucky draw prize structure

1st prize winner – Rs 1 CRORE- JACKPOT
2nd prize winner – Rs 30 LAKH JACKPOT
3rd prize winner – Rs 5 LAKH JACKPOT
Consolation Prize – Rs 5000
4th Prize Rs 5000
5th Prize Rs 2000
6th Prize Rs 1000
7th Prize Rs 500
8th Prize Rs 200
9th Prize Rs 100

Kerala Lottery Result Live Streaming: Where to watch the Karunya Plus KN-589 Lucky draw Online on YouTube

If you want to check the results of the lucky draw online through the official website of Kerala Lottery. Below is the direct link – 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r7QJNG0o4MY

https://www.youtube.com/@KeralaLotteryLiveResult/streams

You can check the Karunya Plus KN-589 lucky draw results online through the official website of Kerala Lottery with the direct link – https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/index.php/lottery-result-view.

Kerala Lottery Result Live: Check Live Updates Today (11-09-2025) on Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-589

If you know, there are two ways to check the results of the Kerala lottery. You can not only visit the Kerala Lottery office in person but also check the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at keralalottery.info. This both ways to provide simple access to verify their winning chances and view the official lottery results.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (11-09-2025) FREE Live Streaming: When and Where to Check Karunya Plus KN-589 LIVE Lucky draw Result Online – Check Details Here

Kerala Lottery Result Today (11-09-2025) FREE Live Streaming: When and Where to Check Karunya Plus KN-589 LIVE Lucky draw Result Online – Check Details Here
Kerala Lottery Result Today (11-09-2025) FREE Live Streaming: When and Where to Check Karunya Plus KN-589 LIVE Lucky draw Result Online – Check Details Here
Kerala Lottery Result Today (11-09-2025) FREE Live Streaming: When and Where to Check Karunya Plus KN-589 LIVE Lucky draw Result Online – Check Details Here
Kerala Lottery Result Today (11-09-2025) FREE Live Streaming: When and Where to Check Karunya Plus KN-589 LIVE Lucky draw Result Online – Check Details Here

QUICK LINKS