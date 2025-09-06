Kharge meets family members of Peetadhipathi Dr Sharanabasappa Appa who passed away recently in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], September 6 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday visited Dasoha house and met the family members of Dr Sharanabasappa Appa, the 8th Peetadhipathi of the Sharanabasaveshwara Sansthan Kalaburagi, who passed away recently.

Dr Sharanabasappa Appa (90) passed away on August 14.

Speaking to reporters, Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Sharanbasappa Appa has built educational institutions in the region and has had a great contribution in the education field. In Karnataka, he has built education institutions for engineering, women, and degree colleges, which have helped students and the poor. My wife and I came here and met family members of Sharanabasappa appa, and offered condolences.”

Dr Sharanabasappa Appaji was born on November 14, 1935 to the devout couple Poojya Sri Doddappa Appaji, the 7th Peethadhipati, Sharnbasveshwar Mahadasoha Peetha, and Matoshree Godutai. He had a graceful and blissful childhood and has grown under the ambience of spirituality.

He was nominated unanimously as President of the Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva Sammelan held at Belagavi. Appaji was a patron of literary artists, besides being himself a great poet of eminence. During his student life, he has written many scholarly works on Veerashaiva philosophy.

Chiranjeevi Doddappa Appa is the ninth Peethadhipati of the Sharanabasaveshwar Samsthan in Kalaburagi. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.