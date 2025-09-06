LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > India > Kharge meets family members of Peetadhipathi Dr Sharanabasappa Appa who passed away recently in Kalaburagi

Kharge meets family members of Peetadhipathi Dr Sharanabasappa Appa who passed away recently in Kalaburagi

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 23:37:07 IST

Kharge meets family members of Peetadhipathi Dr Sharanabasappa Appa who passed away recently in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], September 6 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday visited Dasoha house and met the family members of Dr Sharanabasappa Appa, the 8th Peetadhipathi of the Sharanabasaveshwara Sansthan Kalaburagi, who passed away recently.

Kharge meets family members of Peetadhipathi Dr Sharanabasappa Appa who passed away recently in Kalaburagi

Dr Sharanabasappa Appa (90) passed away on August 14.

Speaking to reporters, Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Sharanbasappa Appa has built educational institutions in the region and has had a great contribution in the education field. In Karnataka, he has built education institutions for engineering, women, and degree colleges, which have helped students and the poor. My wife and I came here and met family members of Sharanabasappa appa, and offered condolences.”

Dr Sharanabasappa Appaji was born on November 14, 1935 to the devout couple Poojya Sri Doddappa Appaji, the 7th Peethadhipati, Sharnbasveshwar Mahadasoha Peetha, and Matoshree Godutai. He had a graceful and blissful childhood and has grown under the ambience of spirituality.

He was nominated unanimously as President of the Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva Sammelan held at Belagavi. Appaji was a patron of literary artists, besides being himself a great poet of eminence. During his student life, he has written many scholarly works on Veerashaiva philosophy.

Chiranjeevi Doddappa Appa is the ninth Peethadhipati of the Sharanabasaveshwar Samsthan in Kalaburagi. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: dr-sharanabasappa-appakalaburagikarnatakamallikarjun kharge

RELATED News

Chandra Grahan 2025 Timing In Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Coimbatore, Madurai, UP, Varanasi, Lucknow, Kolkata, And Others: Check India Time Sutak Kaal For Lunar Eclipse
Should Reservation Exceed The 50% Cap? What Are The Constitutional Provisions And Arguments?
Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini meets flood-affected people in Kurukshetra
Maharashtra: Devotees throng to witness immersion of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati in Pune
"Mahayuti govt committed to justice for Maratha, OBC communities": Eknath Shinde

LATEST NEWS

"Mahayuti govt committed to justice for Maratha, OBC communities": Eknath Shinde
First Year MBBS Student Dies By Suicide, Dean Says He Was Pressurised To Perform Well In Exam
Maharashtra: Union Minister Piyush Goyal performs Ganpati visarjan in Mumbai
New US CENTCOM Chief Admiral Brad Cooper completes first visit to Israel
Lunar Eclipse 2025: Can A Lunar Eclipse Really Affect Your Body?
"Improving, but doctors suggested rest": Harpal Singh Cheema on Bhagwant Mann's health
What Is an Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC)? All You Need To Know
Network connectivity impacted as Microsoft reports multiple subsea fibre cuts in Red Sea
AIMIM to back Justice Sudershan Reddy in VP elections: Asaduddin Owaisi
Paank condemns extrajudicial killings in Balochistan
Kharge meets family members of Peetadhipathi Dr Sharanabasappa Appa who passed away recently in Kalaburagi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kharge meets family members of Peetadhipathi Dr Sharanabasappa Appa who passed away recently in Kalaburagi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kharge meets family members of Peetadhipathi Dr Sharanabasappa Appa who passed away recently in Kalaburagi
Kharge meets family members of Peetadhipathi Dr Sharanabasappa Appa who passed away recently in Kalaburagi
Kharge meets family members of Peetadhipathi Dr Sharanabasappa Appa who passed away recently in Kalaburagi
Kharge meets family members of Peetadhipathi Dr Sharanabasappa Appa who passed away recently in Kalaburagi

QUICK LINKS