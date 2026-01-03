LIVE TV
Kidnapped, Stripped, Filmed: 16-Year-Old Dalit Teen Brutally Assaulted by Five UP Men Over Instagram Dispute

A horrifying incident of violence has shaken Kanpur after a 16-year-old Dalit boy was allegedly kidnapped, stripped, threatened with weapons and brutally assaulted by a group of five men following a minor dispute on Instagram. The boy was then allegedly taken to an isolated area near a pond on Chanehta Road, where the accused threatened him with a country-made pistol and a knife, the complaint stated.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2026 04:34:55 IST

A horrifying incident of violence has shaken Kanpur after a 16-year-old Dalit boy was allegedly kidnapped, stripped, threatened with weapons and brutally assaulted by a group of five men following a minor dispute on Instagram. 

The attack, which was filmed on the night of December 31 and later circulated on social media, has sparked outrage and raised concerns over cast-based violence, social media-fuelled crimes, and the safety of minors, as police continue efforts to arrest the accused. 

How Was Dalit Teen Kidnapped and Threatened? 

According to a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, Aarti Devi of Valmiki Mohalla, her son was out for a walk near their home when the accused, Mukul Yadav, Subhash Yadav alias AD, Sultan, Ayush and Basu, arrived on a motorcycle and abducted him. 

The boy was then allegedly taken to an isolated area near a pond on Chanehta Road, where the accused threatened him with a country-made pistol and a knife, the complaint stated.

The victim managed to flee from the scene and later informed his family about the incident. 

Quoting the FIR, the police officer said, “The accused stripped the minor and thrashed him mercilessly. They filmed the entire act and later circulated the video on social media.”

What Triggered the Assault?

Superintendent of Police (City) Manush Pareek said an FIR has been registered against the five accused based on the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, invoking relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. 

He added that preliminary findings indicate the attack stemmed from a minor Instagram dispute between the victim and Mukul Yadav a few days earlier, during which Yadav had allegedly threatened to kill the boy by January 15. 

Police sources also said one of the accused, Sultan, has a criminal background. Pareek said special teams have been formed to arrest the absconding accused and assured strict action against all those involved.

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 4:34 AM IST
QUICK LINKS