LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev donald trump barron trump Anantpur School amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev donald trump barron trump Anantpur School amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev donald trump barron trump Anantpur School amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev donald trump barron trump Anantpur School amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev donald trump barron trump Anantpur School amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev donald trump barron trump Anantpur School amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev donald trump barron trump Anantpur School amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev donald trump barron trump Anantpur School amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > India > Korean Ambassador Presses For Strong Indo-Korean Cultural Ties At Art Asia Delhi 2025 Inauguration

Korean Ambassador Presses For Strong Indo-Korean Cultural Ties At Art Asia Delhi 2025 Inauguration

Korean Ambassador Lee Seong-Ho highlighted strong India-Korea cultural ties at Art Asia Delhi 2025’s inauguration, showcasing Asian contemporary art. Dignitaries attended, including officials from India and Korea. The fair runs until Sept 28 at Yashobhoomi, Delhi.

Celebrating India-Korea cultural bonds at Art Asia Delhi 2025 (Photo: Korean Embassy)
Celebrating India-Korea cultural bonds at Art Asia Delhi 2025 (Photo: Korean Embassy)

Published By: Aditya Wadhawan
Edited By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: September 27, 2025 12:00:44 IST

Korean Ambassador to India, Lee Seong-Ho emphasised for strong cultural ties between India and Republic of Korea while delivering the  speech during the inauguration of Art Asia Delhi 2025. 

“This is the largest Korean-led art fair ever organized in India. It showcases not only the vibrant colours, creativity, and spirit of Korean and Asian contemporary art, but also the depth of cultural bond that enriches Korea-India partnership. For art lovers, this is a rare chance to witness the creativity and diverse voices of Asia’s artistic landscape on one stage. This fair is not only about seeing art, it is also about celebrating the shared cultural journey and partnership between our nations.” he said.

The  event also saw the presence of Sanjeev Kishor Goutam, director general of the National Gallery of Modern Art; Manisha Swami, Deputy Director General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations; Yoo Jin Ryong, former Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea; and Lee Dal Gon, former Minister of the Interior and Safety of the Republic of Korea. The Inauguration of the Art Asia 2025 event took place at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre at Dwarka in Delhi. The event will continue till September 28, 2025.

Historically both India and Korea share a deep cultural connect. In 1929, Indian Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore composed ‘Lamp of the East’, an evocative poem about Korea’s glorious history and future, further highlighting the deep historical connection. Indian spiritual beliefs, yoga, Ayurveda, and mythology are increasingly popular among Koreans, with yoga gaining traction in wellness centers.

The Korean wave in India encompasses not just music and drama but also language, cuisine (K-food), and other aspects of culture. Indian youth’s eagerness to adopt Korean trends suggests that Korean culture has a wide-ranging impact.

ALSO READ: Dragged, Beaten For Not Speaking Hindi: Kerala Students Allege Brutal Assault Near Delhi’s Red Fort

Tags: Art Asia Delhi 2025Indo-Korean Cultural TiesKorean ambassador

RELATED News

India Forms Veterinary Vaccine India Manufacturers Association (VVIMA) to Boost Animal Health and Global Vaccine Competitiveness
PM Modi Inaugurates Rs 60,000 Crore Development Projects in Odisha, Boosts 4G, Railways, Healthcare & Education
Manipur: Two PLA Cadres Arrested In Connection With September 19 Assam Rifles Ambush
Dragged, Beaten For Not Speaking Hindi: Kerala Students Allege Brutal Assault Near Delhi’s Red Fort
MATEXIL to Honour Top Technical Textiles Exporters at 2nd Export Award Function in Mumbai

LATEST NEWS

Google Turns 27: A Journey from Simple Search to Tech Powerhouse
Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Who Got Evicted This Week, Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Mridul Tiwari, Or Another Surprise Exit?
WASME Leadership Excellence Summit 2025 Showcases Global MSME Innovation and Leadership
RR Kabel PVL Star Joel Benjamin Aims for National Glory at Just 22
Not Shahid Kapoor: This Actor Was Imtiaz Ali’s Original Choice For Jab We Met, You’ll Be Surprised To Know
Tata Capital IPO Launch: Could This Be The Biggest Diwali Gift In 2025?
Harshit Rana’s Asia Cup Disaster Puts Gautam In Hot Seat, Gambhir’s Gamble Backfires!
Baloch Activist Zubair Baloch Killed in Pakistan Army Raid, Rights Groups Condemn State Violence
Pink Power Run 2025 in Hyderabad: Miss World Opal Suchata Chuangsri Joins Marathon to Raise Breast Cancer Awareness
Son Of Sardaar 2 OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Ajay Devgn And Mrunal Thakur’s Action-Packed Movie
Korean Ambassador Presses For Strong Indo-Korean Cultural Ties At Art Asia Delhi 2025 Inauguration

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Korean Ambassador Presses For Strong Indo-Korean Cultural Ties At Art Asia Delhi 2025 Inauguration

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Korean Ambassador Presses For Strong Indo-Korean Cultural Ties At Art Asia Delhi 2025 Inauguration
Korean Ambassador Presses For Strong Indo-Korean Cultural Ties At Art Asia Delhi 2025 Inauguration
Korean Ambassador Presses For Strong Indo-Korean Cultural Ties At Art Asia Delhi 2025 Inauguration
Korean Ambassador Presses For Strong Indo-Korean Cultural Ties At Art Asia Delhi 2025 Inauguration

QUICK LINKS