Korean Ambassador Presses For Strong Indo-Korean Cultural Ties At Art Asia Delhi 2025 Inauguration

Korean Ambassador to India, Lee Seong-Ho emphasised for strong cultural ties between India and Republic of Korea while delivering the speech during the inauguration of Art Asia Delhi 2025.

“This is the largest Korean-led art fair ever organized in India. It showcases not only the vibrant colours, creativity, and spirit of Korean and Asian contemporary art, but also the depth of cultural bond that enriches Korea-India partnership. For art lovers, this is a rare chance to witness the creativity and diverse voices of Asia’s artistic landscape on one stage. This fair is not only about seeing art, it is also about celebrating the shared cultural journey and partnership between our nations.” he said.

The event also saw the presence of Sanjeev Kishor Goutam, director general of the National Gallery of Modern Art; Manisha Swami, Deputy Director General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations; Yoo Jin Ryong, former Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea; and Lee Dal Gon, former Minister of the Interior and Safety of the Republic of Korea. The Inauguration of the Art Asia 2025 event took place at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre at Dwarka in Delhi. The event will continue till September 28, 2025.

Historically both India and Korea share a deep cultural connect. In 1929, Indian Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore composed ‘Lamp of the East’, an evocative poem about Korea’s glorious history and future, further highlighting the deep historical connection. Indian spiritual beliefs, yoga, Ayurveda, and mythology are increasingly popular among Koreans, with yoga gaining traction in wellness centers.

The Korean wave in India encompasses not just music and drama but also language, cuisine (K-food), and other aspects of culture. Indian youth’s eagerness to adopt Korean trends suggests that Korean culture has a wide-ranging impact.

