Home > India > 'Kyun Bana Rahe Ho News?' Lalu Prasad Yadav Once Gave A Death Stare And Snapped At Son Tejashwi Yadav After He Disrespected Him In Front Of Media

An old viral video allegedly showing Tejashwi Yadav disrespecting Lalu Prasad Yadav has resurfaced, fueling discussions about growing tensions within the RJD. Amid the ongoing feud involving Rohini Acharya and her siblings, the clip is being cited as a symbol of the Yadav family’s widening rift.

When Tejashwi Yadav disrespected father Lalu Yadav (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 17, 2025 17:58:52 IST

A video that was always spreading long ago recently came up once again with Tejashwi Yadav allegedly in an embarrassing act in the presence of his father Lalu Prasad Yadav. 

Although the context and time of this recording are not clear as well as it is essential to mention that there are no media reports that are verified and reliable verifying the whole content of the video or its origin, users of social media have taken the clip to symbolize the further divisions in the Yadav dynasty.

When Lalu Prasad Yadav Snapped Tejashwi Yadav 

In the viral video, Tejashwi seems to be either talking dismissively or sitting dismissively towards his father,

The old video sees Tejashwi Yadav calling a TV channel ‘anti-national’ when asked a question to which his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav gives him a death stare and snaps at him afte he repeatedly asked his son not to engage in this conversation. 

Lalu then got angry at Tejashwi telling him, “Kyun bana rahe ho news?” when things got out of hand. 

Looking at the clip, political observers commented how Tejashwi may be dissociating himself with the past of his father, politically and otherwise.

The Rohini Acharya Feud: A Family Breakdown

On top of the old videos, the more timely and firecracker drama in the Yadav family is unfolding in real-time that is, a very public feud between Rohini Acharya and her sisters, her brothers and her sisters.

In 2022, Rohini Acharya, the daughter of Lalu Yadav, donated a kidney to him. 

However, within the last few months, she has gone viral on social media and to the media claiming that she was humiliated and insulted by her own family, including being informed that the kidney that she donated was dirty. 
The Times of India

She claims that she was abused, was subject to foul language and even she was raised a slipper. 

Cutting Ties With Tejashwi

Following the RJD debacle in the Bihar assembly elections, Rohini announced that she was quitting politics and disowning her family in particular naming Tejashwi Yadav, Sanjay Yadav and Rameez (a close aide) as the cause of the rejection. 

She made it clear later that she has not cut all the family ties: her parents, Lalu and Rabri Devi, and her sisters continue to stand by her. 

Her emotional outward hostility seems more than personal pain, she characterizes her departure as a protest, and charges the inner circle of her brother with putting their power before their love. 

Her estranged brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, has been the boldest to support Rohini. He warned those who offended his sister to the so-called ‘Sudarshan Chakra’, a figurative plea to supernatural or moral vengeance. 

He described the slurs on Rohini as intolerable and himself personally appealed to Lalu, his father, to take action. 

Daughters Leaving Home

The family dispute is increasing: three additional daughters of Lalu, namely Ragini, Chanda and Rajlakshmi have allegedly run out of the parental home with Rohini making accusations against her as per the recent reports. 

The play is not really a party matter, but it is a very personal rift within the home of Lalu Yadav, and now it is going to leak into the world with tragic emotional and political consequences.

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 5:58 PM IST
QUICK LINKS