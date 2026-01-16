LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert iran bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert iran bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert iran bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert iran bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert iran bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert iran bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert
LIVE TV
Home > India > LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (16.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (16.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result Today is Out for January 16, 2026: The Bodoland State Lottery Result 2025 will be officially released by the Bodoland Lottery Department. Individuals who purchased tickets for the 2026 Bodoland Lottery can use this information to check their results. Operated under the Assam State Government, the Bodoland Lottery is a part of the larger Assam Lottery system. The lottery is conducted three times daily, with draws held at 3 PM. Each day, many participants try their luck in this popular lottery. This update is significant for current participants and those interested in understanding how the results are published. Each ticket costs Rs. 2.

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (16.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 16, 2026 11:26:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (16.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result January 16, 2026 LIVE Updates: As part of the Assam Lottery, it is administered by the Government of Assam. The draws are daily, starting at 3 PM, with three heats per day. The Bodoland Lottery Department has now released its results for 2025. If you have bought tickets for the Bodoland Department of Lottery, you may now check your results. This lottery is widely participated in. This news concerns the update on the Bodoland Lottery and its results and is therefore important for participants, ticket holders, and spectators.

You Might Be Interested In

Results for all the series of the Bodoland Lottery have been officially announced.

The Bodoland Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Bodoland Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

You Might Be Interested In

The results below are declared for all the series: 

KUMARAN SERIES, VISHNU SERIES, SWARNALAXMI SERIES, LION SERIES, DEAR SERIES, THANGAM SERIES, ABBLE SERIES, NALLANERAM SERIES, FUTURE SERIES, KUIL SERIES, ROSA SERIES

DECLARED SOON

DISCLAIMER- Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Bodoland Lottery website before claiming any prize.

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 11:26 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Assam Bodoland Lottery 1st PrizeAssam State Lottery 16 January 2026Bodoland Future Series ResultBodoland Lottery Result TodayBodoland Lottery Winner ListSingam Kull Rosa Lottery Results

RELATED News

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (16.01.2026) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

BMC Polls: BJP-Led Mahayuti vs Thackeray Brothers; Who Will Win Big As Results To Be Declared Today

‘Two Incidents Of Drone Spotting Reported In Jammu Sector,’ Says Defence Sources

BMC Elections 2026: Exit Polls Predict Big Win For BJP-Led Mahayuti, Here’s What Axis My India And JVC Say About Outcome

Aviation Safety Comes Under Scanner As Baggage Container Gets Sucked Into The Engine Of Air India Airbus A350 At Delhi Airport, Here’s How It Happened

LATEST NEWS

Haryana Horror: 4 Accused Arrested In Bahadurgarh Gang-Rape Case Of 42-Year-Old; CCTV And UPI Payments Aid Probe

Iran Crisis Not Over? US War Drums Grow Louder As Military Assets Race To Middle East, Pentagon Sets Force For Possible Strike On Tehran

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (16.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Who Is Rohan Choksi? Mehul Choksi’s Son in ED Spotlight As Agency Alleges ‘Active’ Role in Money Laundering

WATCH: Jhansi Man Catches Wife Red‑Handed With Her Lover In Hotel Room, She Says ‘Apni Marzi Se Hotel Aayi Hoon… Aur Kya Karti’; Video Goes Viral

Bare, Bold & Unapologetic: When Fashion Pushes Every Single Limit

BCCL IPO Allotment: Grey Market Hints 60% Listing Upside, Massive Subscription; Listing Slated for Jan 19

CC Surat KLT 4.0 Reinforces Know–Like–Trust Philosophy in Business Relationships

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G To Debut Soon In India With 200MP OIS Camera, Dimensity 7400-Ultra Processor—Check Price & Specs Here

Ignite Raw Sex Heat: Top Hip-Thrust Poses with Seductive Dip Rules

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (16.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (16.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (16.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (16.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (16.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (16.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

QUICK LINKS