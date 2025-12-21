Maharashtra Local Body Election Results 2025 Live: Counting Begins at 10 AM as Mahayuti Faces MVA in Key Battles Across 288 Urban Bodies

The counting of Maharashtra’s local body elections, which encompassed 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats throughout the 288 urban bodies, commenced at 10 AM on December 21, 2025. The struggle was between the ruling Mahayuti alliance (BJP, Shinde Sena, NCP) coalition and the opposition MVA (UBT Sena, Congress, NCP-SP). At 9:31 AM IST, there were no updates regarding results or trends since the counting process had not yet started. The public mainly concentrated its interest on the major disputes arising from Baramati, Ambernath, and the Vidarbha regions. The polling was done in two stages: on December 2 (for 263 bodies, with a turnout of 67.63%) and on December 20 (for the remaining bodies, where the turnout was about 47% in the significant areas). The counting lasted only one day and was under the High Court’s directives.

Election Overview

The elections included 6,859 member seats and president posts distributed in 288 bodies. They faced delays due to legal issues concerning OBC reservations and were conducted under the orders of the Bombay High Court for one-day counting. Early partial counts from limited areas suggest that the BJP has captured 88 seats, the Shiv Sena 12, and the NCP 28, but these figures are derived from incomplete or preliminary data before the full counting of votes.

Key Contestants

Mahayuti: Historically, the BJP has the advantage; the plan is to preserve power despite the alliance’s fractures.​

MVA: The UBT Sena and Congress will not let their urban strongholds die. The focus is on regaining lost ground after the debacles of 2017.

There were reports of violence and fake voting during Phase 2 of the polling.

Voter Turnout Details

Phase Bodies Covered Turnout % Phase 1 (Dec 2) 263 councils/panchayats 67.63 Phase 2 (Dec 20) Remaining (e.g., Baramati 44.45%) 47

Total voters: over 1.07 crore across 13,355 stations.