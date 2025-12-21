LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
H-1B elon musk Donald Trump photo conflict resolution NS-37 mission Cricket bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files H-1B elon musk Donald Trump photo conflict resolution NS-37 mission Cricket bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files H-1B elon musk Donald Trump photo conflict resolution NS-37 mission Cricket bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files H-1B elon musk Donald Trump photo conflict resolution NS-37 mission Cricket bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
H-1B elon musk Donald Trump photo conflict resolution NS-37 mission Cricket bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files H-1B elon musk Donald Trump photo conflict resolution NS-37 mission Cricket bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files H-1B elon musk Donald Trump photo conflict resolution NS-37 mission Cricket bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files H-1B elon musk Donald Trump photo conflict resolution NS-37 mission Cricket bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
Home > India > Maharashtra Local Body Election Results 2025 Live: Counting Begins at 10 AM as Mahayuti Faces MVA in Key Battles Across 288 Urban Bodies

Maharashtra Local Body Election Results 2025 Live: Counting Begins at 10 AM as Mahayuti Faces MVA in Key Battles Across 288 Urban Bodies

Counting began for the Maharashtra local body polls as the Mahayuti battles the MVA across 288 urban bodies, amid a focus on key regions.

Maharashtra Local Body Election Results 2025 Live: Counting Begins at 10 AM as Mahayuti Faces MVA in Key Battles Across 288 Urban Bodies

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 21, 2025 09:43:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Maharashtra Local Body Election Results 2025 Live: Counting Begins at 10 AM as Mahayuti Faces MVA in Key Battles Across 288 Urban Bodies

The counting of Maharashtra’s local body elections, which encompassed 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats throughout the 288 urban bodies, commenced at 10 AM on December 21, 2025. The struggle was between the ruling Mahayuti alliance (BJP, Shinde Sena, NCP) coalition and the opposition MVA (UBT Sena, Congress, NCP-SP). At 9:31 AM IST, there were no updates regarding results or trends since the counting process had not yet started. The public mainly concentrated its interest on the major disputes arising from Baramati, Ambernath, and the Vidarbha regions. The polling was done in two stages: on December 2 (for 263 bodies, with a turnout of 67.63%) and on December 20 (for the remaining bodies, where the turnout was about 47% in the significant areas). The counting lasted only one day and was under the High Court’s directives.

You Might Be Interested In

 

Election Overview

The elections included 6,859 member seats and president posts distributed in 288 bodies. They faced delays due to legal issues concerning OBC reservations and were conducted under the orders of the Bombay High Court for one-day counting. Early partial counts from limited areas suggest that the BJP has captured 88 seats, the Shiv Sena 12, and the NCP 28, but these figures are derived from incomplete or preliminary data before the full counting of votes.

You Might Be Interested In

 

Key Contestants

  • Mahayuti: Historically, the BJP has the advantage; the plan is to preserve power despite the alliance’s fractures.​
  • MVA: The UBT Sena and Congress will not let their urban strongholds die. The focus is on regaining lost ground after the debacles of 2017. 
  • There were reports of violence and fake voting during Phase 2 of the polling.

Voter Turnout Details

Phase

Bodies Covered

Turnout %

Phase 1 (Dec 2)

263 councils/panchayats

67.63 

Phase 2 (Dec 20)

Remaining (e.g., Baramati 44.45%)

47 

 

Total voters: over 1.07 crore across 13,355 stations. 

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 9:43 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Baramatibjpcongresscounting dayelection results liveMaharashtra local body elections 2025Mahayuti vs MVAmunicipal councilsnagar panchayatsNCPshiv senaUBT Senavidarbhavoter turnout

RELATED News

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (21.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (21.12.2025): Dear Sunday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (21.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Delhi Weather Today: Cold Wave And Thick Fog Bring Visibility To A Halt

Weather Update: Early-Morning Fog May Disrupt Flights Across Delhi, IndiGo Issues Advisory

LATEST NEWS

Why H-1B Visa Renewal Appointments Are Being CANCELLED Abruptly In India? How Is It Triggering Job Loss Panic Among Indians | Explained

Nora Fatehi Suffers Concussion After Her Car Was Hit By Drunk Driver While Heading To Sunburn Festival Goa

What Epstein Files Release Means For Trump | Explained

Elon Musk Crosses $749 Billion Net Worth: How Close Is He To Becoming The World’s First Trillionaire? Explained

Epstein Files Scandal: 16 Documents, Including Trump Photo, Vanish Amid Public Outrage And Cover-Up Speculation

Weather Update: Early-Morning Fog May Disrupt Flights Across Delhi, IndiGo Issues Advisory

Invitation Or Provocation? Netanyahu Vows New York Visit ‘Soon’ As Vernikov Dares Mamdani Over Arrest Threats

Elon Musk Rewrites Billionaire History: Net Worth Soars To $749 Billion After Tesla Pay Package Restored

SBI vs HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank: Compare Best FD Rates After RBI Repo Cut; Where Should You Put Your Money?

Venezuela Oil Crisis Deepens As US Seizes Another Tanker, Enforces Complete Blockade Amid Military Build-Up, Pressure On Maduro

Maharashtra Local Body Election Results 2025 Live: Counting Begins at 10 AM as Mahayuti Faces MVA in Key Battles Across 288 Urban Bodies

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Maharashtra Local Body Election Results 2025 Live: Counting Begins at 10 AM as Mahayuti Faces MVA in Key Battles Across 288 Urban Bodies

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Maharashtra Local Body Election Results 2025 Live: Counting Begins at 10 AM as Mahayuti Faces MVA in Key Battles Across 288 Urban Bodies
Maharashtra Local Body Election Results 2025 Live: Counting Begins at 10 AM as Mahayuti Faces MVA in Key Battles Across 288 Urban Bodies
Maharashtra Local Body Election Results 2025 Live: Counting Begins at 10 AM as Mahayuti Faces MVA in Key Battles Across 288 Urban Bodies
Maharashtra Local Body Election Results 2025 Live: Counting Begins at 10 AM as Mahayuti Faces MVA in Key Battles Across 288 Urban Bodies

QUICK LINKS