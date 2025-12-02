LIVE TV
Home > India > Maharashtra Shocker: Nanded Man Killed by Girlfriend’s Family, Was Earlier Seen Joyfully Dancing With Her Father in Old Video

A shocking twist in the Nanded murder case emerged after an old video showed victim Saksham Tate dancing with his girlfriend Aanchal’s father, now the main accused. Despite their past friendly ties, police say caste opposition drove the family to kill Saksham, triggering public outrage.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: December 2, 2025 17:08:32 IST

The shocking and brutal murder of twenty-year-old Saksham Tate in Nanded, Maharashtra, has exposed the very sad facts of inter-caste love affairs. The police accused the family of Saksham’s girlfriend, Aanchal Mamilwad, of murdering him, who was just days away from his birthday. They allegedly shot him first and then, to make sure he was dead, beat him with a blunt instrument.

It was said that Aanchal’s family was very much against their inter-caste relationship and this was the main motive for the murder. In a shocking development, a long-forgotten video has emerged where it is possible to see the victim and the alleged main killer – Aanchal’s father, Gajanan Mamilwad – having a very friendly relationship. The video, which is believed to have been filmed during an April 14th Bhim Jayanti celebration, shows a moment of happiness shared by Gajanan and Saksham who were dancing together, apparently totally unaware of the murderous plan that would surface later.

The public has been left puzzled by the stark contrast of past friendship and the last terrible act, thereby creating a complicated picture of a relationship that was eventually overpowered by social intolerance.

Key Fact: Unveiling the Discordant Past

The video footage that is currently circulating shows the main suspect, Gajanan Mamilwad, having a great time at the procession dancing with Saksham, which seems to indicate that there was some kind of friendly state even if it was not too long ago, whereas the other side was opposing the couple’s three-year love affair.



The video depicts the family’s dynamic as abruptly violent at times, and it highlights the unbelievable hypocrisy of the accused, who are, in fact, the ones who made this whole thing public by coming up with this story. Aanchal, the girl in the center of the controversy, has put forward the death sentence for her own kin alleging that they were threating her and taking Saksham as a target because he was from a Scheduled Caste community.

She even went so far as to show her allegiance to Saksham by performing ritual marriage with his corpse and promising to stay with his mother. Eight arrests of men who were involved in this female victim’s honor killing have been made by the police so far.

Caste-Driven Violence: The Official Response

In what seems to be a horrendous case of murder and atrocities, the police have seized the main suspect Gajanan, two of his sons Sahil and Himesh and different accomplices already. The police have categorized this murder under the relevant sections of the law, including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, further supporting the view that caste system and biases were the main reasons behind this murder.

The probe is still on, the detectives seeking to piece together the whole story and make sure that the law will take its course on all those involved in this terrible act of caste-related violence. This very unfortunate incident serves as a reminder of the ever-present issue of social discrimination in India, where love is still sometimes met with lethal force.

Also Read: Class 12 Topper in Kanpur Dies By Suicide Hours Before Physics Pre-Board Exam; Police Find Body Near Railway Track

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 5:06 PM IST
