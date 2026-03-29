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Home > India News > Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Thanks Gulf Nations For Supporting Indians Amid West Asia Conflict, Urges Unity At Home And Warns Against Spreading Rumours

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Thanks Gulf Nations For Supporting Indians Amid West Asia Conflict, Urges Unity At Home And Warns Against Spreading Rumours

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi and Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, spoke over the phone on Saturday about the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

(Photo: ANI)
(Photo: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 29, 2026 12:05:46 IST

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Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Thanks Gulf Nations For Supporting Indians Amid West Asia Conflict, Urges Unity At Home And Warns Against Spreading Rumours

Mann Ki Baat: On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Gulf countries for helping Indians living there during the conflict in West Asia and stated that India is actively tackling the world fuel problem. In the 132nd episode of his weekly program Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi urged individuals and political parties to refrain from spreading falsehoods and politicising the crisis in West Asia.

Mann Ki Baat: What Did Modi Say?

Mann Ki Baat: He remarked, “The month of March has been eventful at a global level,” acknowledging the unrest around the world amid the US-Israel and Iranian dispute. In the past, COVID caused a lot of issues that the entire globe had to deal with for a very long period. We all anticipated that the globe would resume its progress after overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic. However, conditions for strife and war persisted in several parts of the world. Our area has been embroiled in a bloody conflict for the past month. These nations are home to the relatives of thousands of families, especially those who work in the Gulf. I am grateful to the Gulf countries for providing every kind of assistance to over one crore Indians there.”

Mann Ki Baat: “A crisis is developing around the world regarding petrol and diesel. Our global relations, the support we receive from various countries, and the strengths we have built over the past decade have enabled India to face these challenges resolutely. These are certainly challenging times. Today, through ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ I will once again urge all my countrymen that we must unite and overcome this challenge,” the Prime Minister added. Further, in a veiled jibe at the opposition, he said that there is “no place for self-serving politics.” “All those politicising the issue should not do it. This issue is connected to the interests of 140 crore Indians, and there is no place for self-serving politics. All those spreading rumours are causing great harm to the country. I would also like to appeal to all countrymen to remain vigilant and not be misled by rumours. Trust the constant information provided by the government and take action based on that,” he said.

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US-Israel-Iran War

Mann Ki Baat: On February 28, Israel-US strikes on Iran killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country’s supreme leader, sparking the start of the West Asian conflict. Iran’s retaliation expanded the conflict’s scope, impacting its neighbours in the area. The Center has chosen to lower the excise tax on fuel and diesel despite rising crude oil costs on international markets. The administration has made the decision to switch to piped natural gas (PNG) in the midst of the stated LPG crisis, accelerating the infrastructure needed to build the pipelines. PM Modi and Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, spoke over the phone on Saturday about the ongoing violence in West Asia. He has held conversations with several global leaders, including US President Donald Trump, amid the tensions in the region.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Vijaypat Singhania Death: Former Raymond Group MD Dies at 87, Regretted Transferring 37% Shares to Son Gautam Singhania- Long-Running Legal Battle Explained

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Tags: fuel crisis indiagulf nations indiahome-hero-pos-2indian diaspora gulfmann ki baatMann Ki Baat liveMann Ki Baat TodayPM Modi In Mann Ki BaatPM Narendra ModiWest Asia conflict

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Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Thanks Gulf Nations For Supporting Indians Amid West Asia Conflict, Urges Unity At Home And Warns Against Spreading Rumours
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Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Thanks Gulf Nations For Supporting Indians Amid West Asia Conflict, Urges Unity At Home And Warns Against Spreading Rumours
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