LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhishek Sharma gaza peace plan european union Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast Abhishek Sharma gaza peace plan european union Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast Abhishek Sharma gaza peace plan european union Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast Abhishek Sharma gaza peace plan european union Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhishek Sharma gaza peace plan european union Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast Abhishek Sharma gaza peace plan european union Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast Abhishek Sharma gaza peace plan european union Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast Abhishek Sharma gaza peace plan european union Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast
LIVE TV
Home > India > Massive Fire Breaks Out At Udaipur Gaming Zone, Property Damaged, Panic Ensues, Authorities Rush To Control Blaze

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Udaipur Gaming Zone, Property Damaged, Panic Ensues, Authorities Rush To Control Blaze

A major fire erupted at an Udaipur gaming center Friday afternoon, destroying the building and high-end gaming equipment. Firefighters battled the blaze for hours. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. Authorities are investigating the cause and assessing fire safety compliance.

Massive Fire Destroys Udaipur Gaming Zone, No Casualties Reported (Pc: ANI)
Massive Fire Destroys Udaipur Gaming Zone, No Casualties Reported (Pc: ANI)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 24, 2026 06:13:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Udaipur Gaming Zone, Property Damaged, Panic Ensues, Authorities Rush To Control Blaze

A significant fire broke out at a popular gaming center that exists in the Sukher police station area of Udaipur on Friday afternoon.

You Might Be Interested In

The fire began at 4:00 PM, which prompted local authorities to respond to the emergency situation as they started firefighting operations.

The fire’s strength destroyed most of the building and all of its valuable gaming systems, but officials reported that the incident resulted in no human fatalities or injuries.

You Might Be Interested In

Emergency Response and Fire Suppression Efforts

SHO Ravindra Charan led Sukher Police to conduct joint operations with the municipal fire department after they received a distress call.

The emergency response became more difficult because synthetic materials and electronic hardware existed in the gaming zone, which served as fire fuel.

Firefighters from nearby districts joined the firefighting operation to work for multiple hours in their mission to stop the fire from reaching adjacent commercial buildings. The police officers maintained a perimeter around Sukher to ensure public safety while allowing water tankers to travel through the area.

Assessment of Structural Damage and Safety Protocols

The investigation of the incident shows that the location experienced severe structural damage, which resulted in the gaming hub interior being completely destroyed.

The preliminary findings indicate that the fire started from an electrical short circuit, but investigators continue to work on determining the actual fire cause.

The incident has created urgent doubts about whether indoor entertainment centers possess valid fire safety certifications. The authorities currently assess the fire extinguisher and emergency exit systems that have been installed throughout the building.

The financial loss reaches a substantial amount because the VR sets and arcade machines that were destroyed in the fire belonged to the high-end category.

Also Read: Bomb Threat Note Found In IndiGo Delhi-Pune Flight Lavatory, Discovered After Landing, Triggers Security Alert

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 6:13 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: fire safety inspectiongaming center blazeproperty-damageSukher policeUdaipur gaming zone fireVR arcade destroyed

RELATED News

Who Is Deepinder Goyal’s First Wife And When Did They First Meet ? From Chasing Her For Six Months To Divorcing Her, All About Kanchan Joshi

‘Corruption, Mafia, Crime’: PM Modi Launches Sharp Attack On DMK Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls

Good news For Bengaluru Commuters: Uber, Ola And Rapido Back On Roads – Check Why Bike Taxi Service Was Halted?

How To Buy Republic Day 2026 Parade Tickets? Step-By-Step Online Booking Process Explained

Nipah Virus Outbreak India: Check Symptoms, Transmission Risks, And Prevention Measures

LATEST NEWS

Russia Demands Ukraine Withdraw From Donbas As Trilateral Peace Talks Kick Off In Abu Dhabi

Mumbai Police Detain Kamaal R Khan Over Oshiwara Firing: Four Shots Fired At Residential Building, Investigation Intensifies

‘China Will Eat Them Up’: Trump Claims Canada Is Blocking Golden Dome Plan Over Greenland, Warns Allies Face Threats

Ex-Olympian And Alleged Drug Kingpin Ryan Wedding Nabbed After Years On The Run, Shocking Arrest Unfolds

Prince Harry Urges Respect For NATO Troops’ Afghanistan Sacrifices After Trump Remarks: ‘Those Sacrifices Deserve Truthful Recognition’

US Hits Iran’s ‘Shadow Fleet’ With Sanctions Amid Protest Cinrackdown, Escalating Middle East Tensions

Trump’s NATO Troops Remark Sparks Fury: Keir Starmer Calls It ‘Insulting, Appalling,’ Demands Apology Over Afghanistan Comments

Palaash Muchhal Caught With Another Woman In Bed During Wedding, Smriti Mandhana’s Friend Makes A Shocking Claim: ‘Bhayanak Scene Tha’

Who’s That ‘Nilhist Penguin’? Viral Meme Explained With Science Behind Its Mysterious Mountain Trek

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan Shine As India Outclass New Zealand To Take 2-0 Lead

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Udaipur Gaming Zone, Property Damaged, Panic Ensues, Authorities Rush To Control Blaze

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Udaipur Gaming Zone, Property Damaged, Panic Ensues, Authorities Rush To Control Blaze

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Udaipur Gaming Zone, Property Damaged, Panic Ensues, Authorities Rush To Control Blaze
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Udaipur Gaming Zone, Property Damaged, Panic Ensues, Authorities Rush To Control Blaze
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Udaipur Gaming Zone, Property Damaged, Panic Ensues, Authorities Rush To Control Blaze
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Udaipur Gaming Zone, Property Damaged, Panic Ensues, Authorities Rush To Control Blaze

QUICK LINKS