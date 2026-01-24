Massive Fire Breaks Out At Udaipur Gaming Zone, Property Damaged, Panic Ensues, Authorities Rush To Control Blaze

A significant fire broke out at a popular gaming center that exists in the Sukher police station area of Udaipur on Friday afternoon.

The fire began at 4:00 PM, which prompted local authorities to respond to the emergency situation as they started firefighting operations.

The fire’s strength destroyed most of the building and all of its valuable gaming systems, but officials reported that the incident resulted in no human fatalities or injuries.

Emergency Response and Fire Suppression Efforts

SHO Ravindra Charan led Sukher Police to conduct joint operations with the municipal fire department after they received a distress call.

The emergency response became more difficult because synthetic materials and electronic hardware existed in the gaming zone, which served as fire fuel.

Firefighters from nearby districts joined the firefighting operation to work for multiple hours in their mission to stop the fire from reaching adjacent commercial buildings. The police officers maintained a perimeter around Sukher to ensure public safety while allowing water tankers to travel through the area.

Assessment of Structural Damage and Safety Protocols

The investigation of the incident shows that the location experienced severe structural damage, which resulted in the gaming hub interior being completely destroyed.

The preliminary findings indicate that the fire started from an electrical short circuit, but investigators continue to work on determining the actual fire cause.

The incident has created urgent doubts about whether indoor entertainment centers possess valid fire safety certifications. The authorities currently assess the fire extinguisher and emergency exit systems that have been installed throughout the building.

The financial loss reaches a substantial amount because the VR sets and arcade machines that were destroyed in the fire belonged to the high-end category.

Also Read: Bomb Threat Note Found In IndiGo Delhi-Pune Flight Lavatory, Discovered After Landing, Triggers Security Alert