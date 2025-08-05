LIVE TV
Massive Flood Captured Swiping Scary Flash Flood Captured In Khir Ganga, Uttarakhand: Watch

Massive flooding hit Khir Ganga in Uttarakhand's Dharali village after continuous heavy rain, trapping several people and damaging hotels and markets. Rescue teams, including the Army and SDRF, have rushed to the site.

Uttarakhand Flood
Uttarakhand Flood

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 5, 2025 14:57:00 IST

Massive flooding struck Khir Ganga in Uttarakhand’s Dharali village following continuous heavy rainfall. As floodwaters surged towards the village, panic spread among residents. Many people are feared trapped, and several hotels in the area have filled with water and debris.

The flood caused significant damage to the Dharali market region. Following the incident, Army personnel from Harsil, along with teams from the police and SDRF, moved quickly towards Bhattwadi to carry out rescue operations. The sudden flood disrupted normal life in the area and caused extensive property loss.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, heavy rainfall in the Banal Patti area of Badkot Tehsil in Uttarkashi swept away nearly one and a half dozen goats in the rising waters of the Kud Gadhera stream. The sudden swelling of the stream caused panic in the region.

Villagers reported a strong flow of water that carried away livestock within minutes. Authorities have reached the area to assess the damage. The incident adds to the series of weather-related events that have affected Uttarakhand in recent days.

Meteorological Department Warns of More Rain Till August 10

Director of the Meteorological Center, Rohit Thapliyal, stated that heavy rain is likely to continue across Uttarakhand until August 10. He warned that the hilly regions of the state may witness intense rainfall during this period. Due to continuous rainfall and rising risk levels, authorities have ordered schools in Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, and Haridwar to remain closed on Tuesday. 

Tags: DharaliKhir Gangauttarakhand

