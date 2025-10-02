LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > India > Meet Sabri: 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl Making History At Kerala Kalamandalam, Breaking 95 Years Of Tradition

Meet Sabri: 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl Making History At Kerala Kalamandalam, Breaking 95 Years Of Tradition

16-year-old Sabri N becomes the first Muslim girl to perform Kathakali at Kerala Kalamandalam, debuting in Krishna vesham. Trained for 2+ years, her milestone marks a historic moment in the institute’s 95-year history, breaking gender and cultural barriers.

16-year-old Sabri makes history at Kerala Kalamandalam (Photo: Canva)
16-year-old Sabri makes history at Kerala Kalamandalam (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 2, 2025 18:20:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meet Sabri: 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl Making History At Kerala Kalamandalam, Breaking 95 Years Of Tradition

In a first in history, 16-year-old Sabri N will be on stage at Kerala Kalamandalam performing Kathakali a traditional temple art form that has remained the exclusive domain of men for almost a century. 

This Vijayadashami, the legendary institute will bear witness to a milestone: a Muslim girl entering the colourful world of Kathakali, wearing its intricate costume and dancing the complex Krishna vesham.

Sabri, the daughter of photographer Nizam S from Kollam, has been practicing at Kalamandalam for more than two years. She starts her day at 4:30 am and goes on till the afternoon with intense practice in Kathakali, topped with study. “This is my first stage performance and the highlight of my journey to the coveted career of a Kathakali dance teacher,” she says, eyes sparkling with enthusiasm. “I have been waiting for this day, and words can’t explain how happy I feel.”

Her path to Kalamandalam was not easy. While the institute started taking in girls in 2021, Sabri had to overcome initial difficulties because of her age and the super-competitive entry process. It was Kalamandalam Gopi, a Kathakali maestro of great stature, whose persistence guaranteed her entry. Gopi took her through her first mudras personally, setting the stage for her first performance.

A journey of determination

Sabri’s father remembers her interest from an early age in art and Kathakali’s dramatic makeup. “She would go with me on photo shoots and was always interested in the colours and faces. I encouraged her, and when I heard that girls could now enroll at Kalamandalam, I knew that we had to give it a shot,” he says. Training at a private dance school prepared Sabri for what she would eventually need in terms of skills before she officially enrolled in 2023 at the institute.

Her father points out the careful preparation process: a one-hour process of dressing and chutti (the traditional Kathakali face paint) will come before the actual performance, emphasising the discipline and devotion the art form requires.

Kalamandalam registrar P. Rajesh Kumar notes that Sabri’s journey is representative of the institute’s larger vision. “Introducing girls was Kalamandalam Gopi’s idea to achieve gender neutrality in Kathakali. The reception has been very heartening and we now have 40 girls pursuing several courses that used to be male-centric. Sabri’s first performance is a milestone, demonstrating that art has no religion or gender.”

ALSO READ: Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Here’s Why Sir Creek Region Is So Sensitive? Everything You Need To Know

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 6:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-7

RELATED News

Zubeen Garg’s Manager And Festival Organiser Charged With Murder, Detained From Delhi
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Here’s Why Sir Creek Region Is So Sensitive? Everything You Need To Know
Dussehra 2025 in Delhi-NCR: Ravan Dahan Timings & Venues in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram
Internet Shutdown, Bareilly On High Alert For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row’, What Is It? Explained
Auroville Foundation Governing Board Completes 70th Special Session

LATEST NEWS

GST Brings Relief For Motorcycle Buyers
Meet Sabri: 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl Making History At Kerala Kalamandalam, Breaking 95 Years Of Tradition
National Award For Kantara Chapter 1? Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 Trends, Fans Call For Another National Award To The Film, Check The Movie Review
IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 OUT Soon: Direct Link to Check SA/Executive Response Sheet, What’s Next & More
Mahesh Bhatt Wrote Love Letter in Blood to First Wife at 14, She Was Expelled from School
Chilean wines boom in Brazil as tariffs dampen US demand
Auroville Foundation Governing Board Completes 70th Special Session
After Nepal, Gen-Z Protests Break Out In This Country Over World Cup Spending, Name Is…
Caught On Camera: ‘She Is Durga’ Brave Punjabi Mother Stops Three Robbers, Social Media Calls Her ‘Real-Life Durga’
Oil edges lower for fourth day on oversupply concerns
Meet Sabri: 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl Making History At Kerala Kalamandalam, Breaking 95 Years Of Tradition

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet Sabri: 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl Making History At Kerala Kalamandalam, Breaking 95 Years Of Tradition

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet Sabri: 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl Making History At Kerala Kalamandalam, Breaking 95 Years Of Tradition
Meet Sabri: 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl Making History At Kerala Kalamandalam, Breaking 95 Years Of Tradition
Meet Sabri: 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl Making History At Kerala Kalamandalam, Breaking 95 Years Of Tradition
Meet Sabri: 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl Making History At Kerala Kalamandalam, Breaking 95 Years Of Tradition

QUICK LINKS