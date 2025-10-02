Meet Sabri: 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl Making History At Kerala Kalamandalam, Breaking 95 Years Of Tradition

In a first in history, 16-year-old Sabri N will be on stage at Kerala Kalamandalam performing Kathakali a traditional temple art form that has remained the exclusive domain of men for almost a century.

This Vijayadashami, the legendary institute will bear witness to a milestone: a Muslim girl entering the colourful world of Kathakali, wearing its intricate costume and dancing the complex Krishna vesham.

Sabri, the daughter of photographer Nizam S from Kollam, has been practicing at Kalamandalam for more than two years. She starts her day at 4:30 am and goes on till the afternoon with intense practice in Kathakali, topped with study. “This is my first stage performance and the highlight of my journey to the coveted career of a Kathakali dance teacher,” she says, eyes sparkling with enthusiasm. “I have been waiting for this day, and words can’t explain how happy I feel.”

Her path to Kalamandalam was not easy. While the institute started taking in girls in 2021, Sabri had to overcome initial difficulties because of her age and the super-competitive entry process. It was Kalamandalam Gopi, a Kathakali maestro of great stature, whose persistence guaranteed her entry. Gopi took her through her first mudras personally, setting the stage for her first performance.

A journey of determination

Sabri’s father remembers her interest from an early age in art and Kathakali’s dramatic makeup. “She would go with me on photo shoots and was always interested in the colours and faces. I encouraged her, and when I heard that girls could now enroll at Kalamandalam, I knew that we had to give it a shot,” he says. Training at a private dance school prepared Sabri for what she would eventually need in terms of skills before she officially enrolled in 2023 at the institute.

Her father points out the careful preparation process: a one-hour process of dressing and chutti (the traditional Kathakali face paint) will come before the actual performance, emphasising the discipline and devotion the art form requires.

Kalamandalam registrar P. Rajesh Kumar notes that Sabri’s journey is representative of the institute’s larger vision. “Introducing girls was Kalamandalam Gopi’s idea to achieve gender neutrality in Kathakali. The reception has been very heartening and we now have 40 girls pursuing several courses that used to be male-centric. Sabri’s first performance is a milestone, demonstrating that art has no religion or gender.”

