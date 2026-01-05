Meet Sarabjit Kaur: Indian Sikh Woman Who Converted To Islam, Married In Pakistan And Now Faces Deportation

Sarabjit Kaur, a 52-year-old woman from Amanipur village in the Kapurthala district of Punjab, is set to be deported to India via the Attari-Wagah border. Kaur was arrested by Pakistani authorities because she had an expired single-entry visa following her controversial marriage in Pakistan.

Sarabjit Kaur had travelled to Pakistan on November 4, 2025, as part of a 1,932-member Sikh jatha attending Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary celebrations, while the rest of the group returned home on November 13.

Once the pilgrimage ended, Kaur remained in Pakistan and later converted to Islam and married Nasir Hussain, a resident of Sheikhupura, on November 5, one day after entering the country. She adopted the Muslim name Noor Hussain after her conversion, a change reflected in the Islamic marriage contract, or nikahnama.

A video of the nikahnama went viral online, which showed Kaur state that she had known Nasir for nine years, and claimed to have met him while they were working in Dubai. In the video, she also said that she is divorced and has two sons from her previous marriage.

According to reports, on January 4, Pakistani officials, a joint team of the Intelligence Bureau and local police, arrested both Kaur and Nasir in Pehre Wali village near Nankana Sahib after they discovered that her single-entry tourist visa had expired.

Ramesh Singh Arora, president of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) and a Punjab minister, confirmed that they were preparing to deport her back to India due to the expired visa.

Residents of Kaur’s village described her as an antisocial, living in a large haveli with limited social contact. They pointed to “more than 10 cases against her family” in Sultanpur Lodhi, which included prostitution charges, yet she had still obtained a visa after police verification, which has raised questions about how she was cleared to travel, as individuals with criminal records are generally not allowed for such pilgrimages.

According to reports, officials have said that Kaur has omitted key details, such as her nationality and passport number, on Pakistani immigration forms which has made it difficult to locate her after she left the jatha.

She had been declared missing, as there was no record of her from Pakistan’s exit and neither had she re-entered India according to records, however, since news of her marriage and visa violation emerged, she has been located.

