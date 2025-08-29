LIVE TV
Meet The World's Richest Beggar: His Whooping Net Worth Will Leave You Shocked Beyond Words

Meet The World’s Richest Beggar: His Whooping Net Worth Will Leave You Shocked Beyond Words

Bharat Jain, one of the beggars in Mumbai, has amassed a massive net worth by strategically investing his money in different financial ventures.

Representative image (Photo Credit- Pixabay)
Representative image (Photo Credit- Pixabay)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 29, 2025 00:02:07 IST

For the past many decades, people have been striving hard to earn money with the age-old idea of toiling hard every day in their professions. They still end up retaining with less savings after having spend that money on the day-to-day expenses of the regular life. However, a person managed to amass whooping sum of money, not by studying or by doing any other profession demanding hard work, but by begging. Yes, you heard it right. We are talking about the world’s richest beggar Bharat Jain who amassed a sizeable fortune via begging. While reading about it, people find it hard to believe that a person could make such immense wealth just by begging. This article delves into how Bharat Jain got the title of the World’s richest beggar. 

Bharat Jain’s background

Bharat’s family hails from an impoverished background and rarely had enough savings to purchase the food. Not only the food, they couldn’t afford to pay for the basic necessities as well. He was also deprived of education and constantly bore the brunt of hunger and poverty. However, destiny had something other planned for Bharat. 

Bharat Jain used his investing skills to multiply the savings

Begging for nearly 40 years and earning between Rs 2000 to Rs 2500 a day, Bharat used his brilliant investing skills to add on to his savings. After working for 10 to 12 hours a day constantly without any break, he manages to earn a salary of Rs 60,000 to Rs 75,000 per month. Bharat didn’t stop at this. He invested his funds to purchase two flats as well worth Rs 1.4 crores. In these flats, his family comprising a wife, sons, brother and father live. Not only this, Bharat is also the owner of two shops in Thane. He is able to earn monthly rental incomes of Rs 30,000 from these shops. 

