Mission To Save Sick Babies: Tamil Nadu Woman Donates Over 300 Litres Of Breast Milk

A woman from Tamil Nadu has donated over 300 litres of breast milk over 22 months to help sick newborns save their lives.

Selva Brindha, a 33-year-old homemaker, hails from Kattur in the Tiruchirappalli district. For her incomparable mission to feed babies, Selva has earned a spot in both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records.

Speaking to ANI, Selva Brindha said, “I have donated 300 litres of breast milk. I received entries in the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records for donating the maximum amount of breast milk by an individual in India.”

“When my second child was born, she was admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for 3 to 4 days due to neonatal jaundice. At that time, I was asked to pump my breast milk and feed my child. Excess milk was given to other NICU babies with my permission. At that time, I decided to donate breast milk, “She told.

She also requested that all new mothers donate breast milk and said, “Many preterm babies are admitted to the NICU due to health issues. Breast milk donation plays a vital role at this time.”

She started her donation journey with the help of the Amirtham Foundation, a group that supported her initiative and made it possible to reach neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) across the state.

