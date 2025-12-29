Mumbai Autorickshaw Driver Stops Rapido Rider, Threatens Him: ‘Lagau Kya Tere Ko Ek?’ Shocking Video Goes Viral

A video going viral showing the fight between a local auto-rickshaw driver and a Rapido delivery partner in Panvel, Mumbai, has sparked a lively debate on the “gig economy” and the issue of territoriality. The video displays the delivery biker halted at an intersection with heavy traffic while he was trying to validate the directions for a parcel delivery.

The confrontation between the auto driver and the delivery guy turned hostile in no time, with the auto driver accusing the delivery guy of running an illegal business despite the delivery guy’s insistence that he was just carrying a package and not a passenger.

Gig Conflict

This event serves to illustrate the conflict that is slowly boiling over between the long-established transport operators and app-based delivery services on the outskirts of Mumbai. The video shows the autorickshaw driver taking away the rider’s phone and ignoring all his explanations. The aggression still continued even after the rider put a customer on the speakerphone to show that the transaction was for a “parcel delivery” and not a “bike taxi” service.







The driver’s assertion that Rapido is “banned” in the area shows a general lack of understanding of the different types of services. Local unions often mix up delivery logistics with passenger transport. This kind of territorial gatekeeping makes it very difficult for delivery partners who are just trying to make a living.

Aggressive Intimidation

The conflict escalated dramatically when the taxi driver threatened the passenger physically and verbally. The rider’s response was captured on video, where the taxi driver openly threatened the rider, saying, “Lagau kya tere ko ek?” and, at the same time, making violent gestures.

There was no doubt that the power was on the side of the taxi driver, who even called the passers-by to help him, and so by attempting to confiscate the motorcycle, he was, in fact, playing the role of an unauthorized officer.

The incident indeed put the rider in a situation where he had no other option but to apologize and assure that he would not enter the area anymore just to leave without harm and avoid any more violence. This incident points out the need for clearer rules and better protection for gig workers against harassment on the road.

Also Read: Funeral Feast Turns Frightening: ‘Raita’ Made From Milk Of Dog-Bitten Buffalo Sparks Alert In UP Village; Nearly 200 Residents Get Rabies Shots