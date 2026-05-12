‘My Son Is Threatening Suicide’: Heartbreaking Post Goes Viral After NEET UG 2026 Cancellation

NEET PG Paper Leak and Cancellation: A heartbreaking social media post became one of the strongest reactions after the Centre cancelled the NEET UG 2026 exam over allegations of paper leak and examination irregularities. “My son gave NEET and is now threatening suicide. I’m at office and have asked my wife to watch him. What about his whole year of hard work? @NTA_Exams This is disgusting! Next exam will also leak.” The emotional message quickly spread online and reflected the fear, stress, and frustration many students and parents are feeling after months and years of preparation suddenly fell into uncertainty. For many aspirants, the cancellation of NEET was not just about an exam being postponed, but about dreams, mental pressure, and emotional exhaustion reaching a breaking point.

Students say NEET paper leak has become ‘an annual occurrence’, causing mental trauma

After the cancellation of NEET 2026, aspirant Yuvraj Singh said the news creates “mental trauma” for students who cleared the exam honestly through hard work. Singh, who is preparing for NEET UG 2027, said students from his batch are already scared because similar incidents happened in earlier years too. “Since we are NEET aspirants for next year, we also have to take the NEET exam next year, so we are thinking that it has become almost an annual occurrence now; it happened in 2024 as well, and after that, we saw how many 720 results were achieved, so it has happened this time too,” he said.

He further spoke about the emotional impact on students who believed they had secured admission after scoring well in the examination. “Now think about that person who scored 650 plus marks; their seat in a Government Medical College was certain, and they must have been spending quality time with their family, but now that they’ve heard this news, imagine the mental trauma they must be in,” Singh added.

Aspirants question NTA security claims and call entire situation ‘traumatic’

Another NEET aspirant criticised the National Testing Agency over the alleged lapses in the examination process. Questioning how the paper leak happened despite strict monitoring measures, she called the incident deeply “traumatic.”

“If such a big agency such as NTA claims that it has GPS tracked vehicles, then it is not good when such a thing happens. After working so hard, when such a thing happens, it is traumatic,” she said. The cancellation has left many students worried about having to repeat the same preparation and mental stress all over again within a short period.

Students demand online exams to stop repeated paper leak controversies

Another aspirant said NEET is not just an exam for students, but also a dream shared by entire families who spend years supporting preparation efforts. He said repeated cancellations and re-examinations are damaging students’ mental health and demanded that the examination should be conducted online in the future. “This is a dream for the children, the parents, and the families, and to fulfill this dream, it’s not just a matter of one or two months of hard work; many children have been preparing since sixth or seventh grade,” he said.

He added, “Think of those children who worked hard and today they are being told that no, you have to take the exam again in a month or a month and a half. They were ready to live their dream, thinking they would be starting college in just two months.” The aspirant also claimed that moving NEET to online mode could permanently stop paper leak issues. “If this exam goes online, this problem will be uprooted; the issue of paper leaks will never exist again,” he said.

Students from Lucknow and Bhubaneshwar also speak about stress and disappointment

An aspirant from Lucknow supported the demand for online examinations and said students are disappointed because they may now have to travel again for the re-exam. “We cannot do anything about it now that it has been suspended. We are disappointed… The NTA should change the medium of the exam… We will have to travel again,” he said.

Another student from Bhubaneshwar in Odisha described the process of appearing again for NEET as “stressful” and urged the government to take strict action in the matter. “The exam being leaked is a big deal… Appearing once again makes it more stressful… The Government of India should take a huge action on it,” she said.

(with inputs from ANI)

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA – 9820466726

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Also Read: How Much Was The NEET 2026 Paper Sold For? Leak Forces NTA To Cancel Exam For 22 Lakh Students