Negligence Triggers Public Health Emergency in Vijayawada: YSRCP Blames Coalition Govt.
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent
LIVE TV
Home > India > Negligence Triggers Public Health Emergency in Vijayawada: YSRCP Blames Coalition Govt.

Negligence Triggers Public Health Emergency in Vijayawada: YSRCP Blames Coalition Govt.

A severe diarrhea outbreak in Vijayawada’s New Rajarajeswari Pet has escalated into a full-scale public health emergency, as alleged by Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). YSRCP alleged that over 700 cases of this full-scale public health emergency has been reported in just five days.

Official logo of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (Photo Credit- x.com/YSRCParty)
Official logo of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (Photo Credit- x.com/YSRCParty)

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last updated: September 16, 2025 05:29:00 IST

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

Raj Kiran Bathula / Hyderabad.

A severe diarrhea outbreak in Vijayawada’s New Rajarajeswari Pet has snowballed into a full-scale public health emergency, with over 700 cases reported in just five days, YSRCP alleged. The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has squarely blamed the coalition government’s “criminal negligence” for the crisis, alleging that citizens are left without basic medical care or safe drinking water.

Despite the rising toll, contaminated water continues to be supplied to households. Families are being forced into private hospitals, spending lakhs of rupees and slipping into debt. The government, meanwhile, maintains that only 270 cases have been registered, a claim strongly refuted by YSRCP fact-finding teams.

Acting on the instructions of Party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, a delegation of senior YSRCP leaders including NTR district president Devinenni Avinash, Dr. Gajjala Sudheer Bhargav Reddy, former MLAs Malladi Vishnu and Mondithok Jaganmohan Rao, Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, state leader Sheikh Asif, and Student Wing State Working President Ravichandra visited the affected colonies. They inspected health camps, met with patients, and documented shocking lapses in public health measures.

Residents displayed bottles of foul-smelling, muddy water supplied through pipelines. Overflowing drains and unclean tankers some not cleaned for over a year were cited as the root cause of contamination. The majority of victims are children, with several deaths already reported due to fever, vomiting, and diarrhea.

YSRCP leaders reminded that during their tenure, water testing kits were distributed to village secretariats and 40 urban health centers with 5,000 sanitary workers operated effectively, preventing such outbreaks. In contrast, the coalition government has failed to deploy ambulances, pediatric doctors, or proper water testing, the delegation said.

Instead of accepting responsibility, YSRCP alleged, the government has tried to divert blame toward Ganesh immersions and street food vendors, while ministers remained absent and preoccupied with “land deals and commissions” under the banner of Vijayawada Utsav.

Calling the government’s apathy “disgraceful,” YSRCP demanded immediate supply of clean drinking water, free medical aid, sanitation drives, and compensation for affected families. The party warned that if corrective action is not taken, it will escalate the matter to the Governor.

“A Chief Minister who cannot protect citizens from routine diarrhea outbreaks has no moral right to remain in office,” the YSRCP said.

Also read: YSRCP Vows To Oppose Privatization Of Medical Colleges In AP

Tags: New Rajarajeswari PetVijayawadaYSRCP

RELATED News

920 Females Per Thousand Males In 2024: Official Annual Report Shows The Declining Sex Ratio In Delhi
BRS Working President KTR welcomes SC's interim order on Waqf Amendment Act 2025
‘Not Just A Mistake But A Grievous One…..’: What Did Historian Irfan Habib Said About This Decision Of The Communist Part Of India?
Two people killed, 9 injured after truck hits several people in MP's Indore
Allegedly Abducted Truck Driver Rescued From Ex-Probationary IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar’s Pune House

LATEST NEWS

US Congress on Brink of Shutdown as Democrats Stand Firm on Health Care Funding
DUCAB Group keen to provide cable solutions for Namma Metro
Rifle Scope Fingerprint Matches Suspect in Trump Assassination Attempt, FBI Analyst Testifies
IndiGo and AEGEAN sign memorandum of understanding for codeshare partnership
Shashank Singh: Should Team India use PBKS star's death-overs hitting skills?
Trump says, US military kills 3 in strike against 'narcoterrorists' from Venezuela in international waters
Trump Administration Illegally Fired Thousands of Federal Workers as OPM Overstepped Its Authority, Judge Rules
S&P Global to Host World Hydrogen Leaders Conference in India
Donald Trump Threatens to Federalize DC Police Again Over Immigration Dispute
Skater Anandkumar Velkumar makes history, gets India first-ever gold at Speed Skating World C'ships
Negligence Triggers Public Health Emergency in Vijayawada: YSRCP Blames Coalition Govt.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Negligence Triggers Public Health Emergency in Vijayawada: YSRCP Blames Coalition Govt.

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Negligence Triggers Public Health Emergency in Vijayawada: YSRCP Blames Coalition Govt.
Negligence Triggers Public Health Emergency in Vijayawada: YSRCP Blames Coalition Govt.
Negligence Triggers Public Health Emergency in Vijayawada: YSRCP Blames Coalition Govt.
Negligence Triggers Public Health Emergency in Vijayawada: YSRCP Blames Coalition Govt.

QUICK LINKS