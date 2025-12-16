LIVE TV
Nitish Kumar Under Fire After Pulling Down Doctor's Hijab: : 5 Controversies That Made Opposition Question Bihar CM's Mental Health

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has landed in fresh controversy after a video showed him pulling down the niqab of a Muslim AYUSH doctor during an official event in Patna. The incident triggered sharp reactions from Opposition parties, who questioned his conduct and mental fitness. The incident has revived scrutiny over a series of past public slip-ups involving the JD(U) leader.

Nitish Kumar faces backlash after video shows him pulling down a doctor’s niqab, reviving opposition claims over his conduct and health. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 16, 2025 13:26:08 IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar triggered a political storm on Monday, December 15, after a video surfaced showing him pulling down the niqab worn by a Muslim AYUSH doctor during an official appointment letter distribution ceremony in Patna. The incident has drawn sharp reactions from Opposition parties, which questioned the Janata Dal (United) leader’s conduct and renewed attacks on what they described as his deteriorating mental health.

The video was shared on X by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Bihar Congress. The incident took place at ‘Samvad’, the chief minister’s secretariat.

Sharing the purported clip, the RJD questioned Kumar’s mental condition and alleged ideological influence.

“What has happened to Nitish ji? His mental state has now reached an utterly pitiable condition, or has Nitish Babu become 100% Sanghi now?” the party wrote on X.

Nitish Kumar’s Growing Health Concerns

The incident has added to a growing list of incidents cited by Opposition parties as evidence of what they describe as erratic and unstable public behaviour by the chief minister. Over the past several months, Nitish has faced repeated scrutiny over his conduct at public events, with critics questioning his ability to govern the state.

Also Read: Who Is Sajid Saifullah Jutt? NIA Names Pakistan-Based Lashkar Offshoot Chief as Pahalgam Attack Mastermind

When Nitish Kumar Continuously Greeted PM Modi With Folded Hands 

In October, Kumar attended a skill convocation ceremony for Industrial Training Institute (ITI) toppers from across the country under the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh 2025 initiative. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented certificates to the students at the event.

However, the chief minister drew attention when he sat with his hands folded for what appeared to be nearly a minute while another leader read out programme details. During this time, he slightly shook his hands, looked sideways briefly, and smiled at one point. Opposition parties, including RJD and Congress, raised questions about the CM’s health.

When Nitish Kumar Was Caught Laughing During National Anthem

In March, Nitish Kumar was seen laughing and talking during the national anthem at the inauguration of the Sepaktakraw World Cup at Patna’s Pataliputra Sports Complex.

According to reports, the chief minister was captured on camera conversing with an IAS officer and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Deepak Kumar, who was standing beside him on stage. Kumar was also seen tapping the officer on the shoulder to draw his attention.

At one point, smiling broadly, he folded his hands in a namaskar towards someone in the audience while the anthem was being played.

Reacting to the visuals, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav shared the video on X and accused Kumar of insulting both the state and the nation.

“At least please do not insult the national anthem, Hon’ble Chief Minister. You insult youth, students, women, and elderly people every day. Sometimes they clap on Mahatma Gandhi’s martyrdom day and mock his martyrdom, and sometimes they clap on the national anthem!” Yadav wrote.

When Nitish Kumar Was Seen Clapping on Martyrs’ Day

Earlier this year, in January, Kumar found himself at the centre of another controversy during a solemn tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs’ Day at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

After paying floral tributes to the statue of the Father of the Nation, Kumar unexpectedly began clapping. The moment was caught on camera and quickly went viral on social media. Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, standing next to him, was seen subtly signalling him to stop. Realising his mistake, Kumar immediately ceased clapping.

Electoral slip-up: ‘More than 4,000 seats’

When Nitish Kumar Said NDA Will Win 

In 2024, the chief minister also made a perplexing claim during an NDA rally in Bihar’s Nawada.

In a viral clip, Kumar was heard predicting that the National Democratic Alliance would win “more than 4,000 seats” in the elections. He initially fumbled with “char lakh” (four lakh) before correcting himself to say “char hazaar se bhi zyada” (more than 4,000), turning towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was seated nearby.

When Nitish Kumar

In May 2025, Nitish grabbed attention during an appointment letter distribution ceremony where he placed a welcome plant on the head of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) S Siddhartha. 

The people attending the event started laughing after seeing the incident. People, including opposition parties,s questioned the mental health of the Bihar CM.

Also Read: India Exposes Pakistan At UN, Flags Military Takeover Of The Country: ‘Jailed Imran Khan, Gave Life-Time Immunity To Asim Munir’

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 1:26 PM IST
Tags: Bihar CMhome-hero-pos-4Nitish KumarNitish Kumar healthNitish Kumar mental healthrjd

QUICK LINKS