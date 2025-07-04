No Comments On Matters Concerning Beliefs And Practices Of Faith And Religion: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has clarified that the Indian government does not speak on matters pertaining to faith and religion. The statement released by MEA further said that there exists freedom of religion in India and it would remain so in future too.

“We have seen reports relating to the statement made by ‘His Holiness the Dalai Lama’ about the continuation of the Dalai Lama institution. Government of India does not take any position or speak on matters concerning beliefs and practices of faith and religion. Government has always upheld freedom of religion for all in India and will continue to do so,” said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson, MEA.

Dalai Lama on July 3, 2025, made a statement that only the Gaden Phodrang Trust, the Office of His Holiness, holds the sole authority to recognise his future reincarnation. This statement by Dalai Lama challenges the Chinese claims to control the succession of the Tibetan spiritual leader. “Now since the purpose of a reincarnation is to carry on the work of the predecessor, the new Dalai Lama will be born in a free world so that the traditional mission of the Dalai Lama that is to be the voice for universal compassion, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, and the symbol of Tibet embodying the aspirations of Tibetan people will continue,” said Dalai Lama in his recently released book, ‘Voice for the Voiceless: Over Seven Decades of Struggle with China for My Land and My People’.

