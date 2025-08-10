LIVE TV
Odisha's First Desalination Plant Inaugurated To Provide Drinking Water In Ganjam

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday inaugurated the Seawater Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant in the Ganjam district of Odisha. The SWRO will be the first such-of-its-kind facility in Odisha. The plant aims to convert seawater into fresh water for public use. The drinking water will be supplied to nearby areas.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 10, 2025 19:14:07 IST

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday inaugurated the Seawater Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant in the Ganjam district of Odisha.

The SWRO will be the first such-of-its-kind facility in Odisha. The plant aims to convert seawater into fresh water for public use. The drinking water will be supplied to nearby areas.

IREL Set Up Seawater Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) Desalination Plant In Ganjam District

The Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL), using indigenous technology, has set up a Seawater Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant in Ganjam district.

In a post on X, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote, “I am happy to launch the Desalination SWRO Water Distribution Project on the premises of IREL (India) Limited at Chhatrapur Matikhal in Ganjam district. It is a project of processing towards converting sea salt water into fresh water. This initiative is an important milestone towards water conservation in the locality.”



During the inauguration, Pradhan said that this initiative will provide a reliable source of drinking water and marks an important milestone in local water conservation.

He further said, “Ganjam being a coastal district, it faces various water problems. Despite being closer to the sea, the availability of clean drinking water remains a permanent problem due to the high salinity levels in the groundwater and limited freshwater resources.”

“Availability of clean drinking water is a basic requirement. The move will provide a reliable source of clean drinking water to the people of the locality. It will meet the water requirement that has been a long-standing challenge for the locality, including Matikhal, “He added.

Tags: desalination plantdharmendra pradhanSeawater Reverse OsmosisSWRO

