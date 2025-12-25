LIVE TV
Home > India > Odisha Horror: Migrant Labourer Lynched by Mob Over Bangladeshi Suspicion, Shocking Killing Sparks Nationwide Outrage

A 30-year-old migrant labourer from West Bengal was beaten to death in Sambalpur, Odisha, after being falsely accused of being an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant. Despite showing valid IDs, the mob attacked him. Police are investigating as outrage grows.

Migrant Labourer Lynched by Mob Over Bangladeshi Suspicion (Pc: Freepik Representative)

Published By: Newsx WebDesk
Last updated: December 25, 2025 14:49:48 IST

A shocking incident of mob violence has rocked Odisha’s Sambalpur district after a migrant labourer was allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of being an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant. The brutal assault, which occurred on Wednesday evening, has triggered outrage among migrant communities and raised serious concerns over rising vigilantism.

The victim has been identified as Juel Sheikh (30), a daily-wage labourer from West Bengal. According to police sources, the incident took place around 8.30 pm in Shantinagar, when Juel and three other migrant workers stopped at a local tea stall after returning from work.

Mob Attack Over Identity Suspicion

Eyewitness accounts suggest that a group of four to five unidentified men approached the tea stall and began questioning the laborers, accusing them of being illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. The assailants reportedly demanded identity documents, which the laborers promptly produced to prove their citizenship.

Despite showing valid papers, the situation quickly escalated. The attackers allegedly began assaulting the group without provocation. While three laborers managed to flee, Juel Sheikh was caught by the mob and subjected to a violent beating. He suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. The attackers fled immediately after the incident.

Police arrived soon after receiving information and recovered the body. The injured labourers were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Juel’s body has been kept at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) morgue, and his family in West Bengal has been informed.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Srimanta Barik stated that a minor argument reportedly triggered the violence. According to him, a conversation over a cigarette turned violent, in which the unidentified assailants fatally hit Juel on his head. An investigation is currently underway to identify and arrest those responsible.

Political Reactions and Separate Crime Investigation

The incident has sparked fear among migrant workers in the area, many of whom have urged authorities to take strict action to prevent harassment and exploitation of migrant citizens.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi responded to a separate tragic incident in Chandabali, Bhadrak district, where a minor girl’s body was recovered from an abandoned location. Expressing grief, he ordered a thorough probe and announced financial assistance.

In a post on X, CMO wrote, “Having been informed about the heinous incident that occurred in Chandabali of Bhadrak district, the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @MohanMOdisha has expressed profound grief and offered prayers for the departed soul’s eternal peace. The Hon’ble Chief Minister has directed that the incident be properly investigated and the culprits be awarded the severest possible punishment in accordance with the law, while announcing assistance of 10 lakh rupees from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the closest relatives of the victim’s family.”

BJD Vice-President Debi Prasad Mishra condemned the crime, citing a surge in atrocities against women in Odisha. Police confirmed that an FIR has been registered, a special investigation team formed, and the main accused in the Chandabali case has already been apprehended.

All Inputs from ANI.

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 2:49 PM IST
