LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI helicopter crash donald trump Indian Womens Cricket Team Bengaluru Central Jail al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI helicopter crash donald trump Indian Womens Cricket Team Bengaluru Central Jail al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI helicopter crash donald trump Indian Womens Cricket Team Bengaluru Central Jail al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI helicopter crash donald trump Indian Womens Cricket Team Bengaluru Central Jail al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI helicopter crash donald trump Indian Womens Cricket Team Bengaluru Central Jail al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI helicopter crash donald trump Indian Womens Cricket Team Bengaluru Central Jail al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI helicopter crash donald trump Indian Womens Cricket Team Bengaluru Central Jail al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI helicopter crash donald trump Indian Womens Cricket Team Bengaluru Central Jail al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025
LIVE TV
Home > India > {LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (09.11.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (09.11.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result Today is Out for November 9, 2025: The Bodoland State Lottery Result 2025 will be officially released by the Bodoland Lottery Department. Individuals who purchased tickets for the 2025 Bodoland Lottery can use this information to check their results. Operated under the Assam State Government, the Bodoland Lottery is a part of the larger Assam Lottery system. The lottery is conducted three times daily, with draws held at 3 PM. Each day, a large number of participants try their luck in this popular lottery. This update is significant for current participants and those interested in understanding how the results are published. Each ticket costs Rs. 2.

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (09.11.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 9, 2025 10:17:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (09.11.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result November 7, 2025 LIVE Updates: As a part of the Assam Lottery, it is properly taken care of by the Government of Assam. The draws are daily and start at 3 PM, with three heats daily. The Bodoland Lottery Department has now issued its results for the year 2025. If you have bought tickets for the Bodoland Department of Lottery, you may now check your results. This lottery is widely participated in. This news regards the update of the Bodoland Lottery and the results, and therefore is important for participants or ticket holders, as well as spectators.

Results for all the series of the Bodoland Lottery have been officially announced.

The Bodoland Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Bodoland Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

 

The results below are declared for all the series: 

KUMARAN SERIES, VISHNU SERIES, SWARNALAXMI SERIES, LION SERIES Dr No:30, DEAR SERIES Dr No:30, THANGAM SERIES, ABBLE SERIES, NALLANERAM SERIES, FUTURE SERIES, KUIL SERIES, ROSA SERIES

TO BE DECLARED SOON

DISCLAIMER- Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Bodoland Lottery website before claiming any prize.

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 10:17 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Assam Bodoland Lottery 1st PrizeAssam State Lottery 9 november 2025Bodoland Future Series ResultBodoland Lottery Result TodayBodoland Lottery Winner ListSingam Kull Rosa Lottery Results

RELATED News

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 09-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Kolkata Horror: 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Near Railway Drain In Hooghly District

Delhi AQI Update: GRAP 3 Imposed, Delhi Entered The Red Zone, Residents Breathing Poison

Indian Women’s Cricket Team Star Richa Ghosh Appointed As DSP By West Bengal Government, Gets Rs 34 Lakh Cheque

Delhi Chokes, AQI Explodes Past 400 In Multiple Areas, Citizens Struggle To Breathe

LATEST NEWS

Shiv Sena’s Shaina NC Hits Back at Priyanka Gandhi: “Having Gandhi Surname Doesn’t Mean You Follow Mahatma’s Principles” | Bihar Elections 2025

UK Shared Key Intelligence With Canada In Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder Case, Report Suggests India Link

Bihar Election Phase 2: Schools and Banks to Stay Shut on November 11 – Check Out City-Wise List

Syria’s Ahmed Al-Sharaa Makes Historic US Visit, Trump Meeting Scheduled Tomorrow

‘Elements’ In Pakistan’s Forces Accused Of Derailing Pakistan Afghanistan Talks, Says Kabul

Russian Minister Confirms Work Underway On Putin’s Nuclear Test Order

Warning! Winter Storm To Hit Eight U.S. States This Weekend, All You Need To Know

Bihar Election Battle: When Will Bihar Phase-1 And Phase-2 Results Be Out ?

Michael Jackson Biopic Sets Record With 116.2 Million Views In 24 Hours

Helicopter Crash In Wilson County, Locals Confirm Nurses, Pilot Onboard, Rescue Operation Underway

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (09.11.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (09.11.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (09.11.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (09.11.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (09.11.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (09.11.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

QUICK LINKS