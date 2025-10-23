LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall
LIVE TV
Home > India > [LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (23-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (23-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today (23.10.2025) LIVE: The Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM lucky draw will be announced at 1 PM. 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore Winning Ticket will be announced soon. Check the Complete Winner List.

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (23-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Published By: Shubhi
Published: October 23, 2025 10:18:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (23-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

    

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today 23-10-2025 Live Updates:  The Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM lucky draws will be announced at 1 PM, 6 PM & 8 PM, with the first prize of a ₹1 crore winning ticket revealed. We share with you daily updates of the Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. For the latest updates, stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released. 

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result

There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery will be officially announced.

The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department will announce the long-awaited results of the Dear Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

RESULT OUT OF DEAR LOTTERY(1 PM)

Dear Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000

Second Prize Winner Numbers- 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450

Third Prize Winners: 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No:

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

RESULT OUT OF DEAR LOTTERY (6 PM)

Dear Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number-  

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000

Second Prize Winner Numbers- 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450

Third Prize Winners: 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

RESULT OUT OF DEAR LOTTERY (8 PM)

Dear Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000

Second Prize Winner Numbers- 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450

Third Prize Winners: 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

(Disclaimer- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 10:18 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 1 PM Result23 October 20256 pm result8 PM Resultdear lotterylottery result todaylottery Sambadlottery winnerslucky drawNagaland LotteryNagaland state lotteryNagaland State Lottery Sambad ResultRs 1 crore prizeThursday lottery

RELATED News

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (23.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Sushant Singh Rajput Murder Case Update: CBI Gives Clean Chit To Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s Family Rejects Report, Calls It An ‘Eyewash’

Bihar’s Most Wanted Gangster Ranjan Pathak And Four Other Sigma Gang Members Shot Dead In Police Encounter

Despite Decrease In Parali Burning, Delhi Records Most Toxic Post-Diwali Air In Five Years: Report

Bhagwant Mann’s ‘Fake’ MMS Goes Viral: What We Know So Far

LATEST NEWS

Exclusive-Nexperia's China unit resumes chip sales to domestic distributors, sources say

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (23-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Smriti Irani Calls Bill Gates’ Appearance In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ A Historic TV Moment

Meet Anna Chapman, Infamous Russian Spy, Vladimir Putin Has Now Assigned Her The Role Of…

Exclusive-Nexperia's China unit resumes chip sales to domestic distributors, sources say

BRIEF-Exxon Reports Operations Require Flaring At Beaumont, Texas Complex

Bhai Dooj 2025 Puja Vidhi: Step-by-Step Guide with Do’s & Don’ts for Tilak Ritual at Home

HBO Max hikes prices in US for second time in less than 18 months

EXCLUSIVE-Nexperia's China unit resumes chip sales to domestic distributors, sources say

‘I Quit’: Indian Startup Owner Decides To Leave Canada After Facing Problems With The System

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (23-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (23-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (23-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details
[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (23-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details
[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (23-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details
[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (23-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details
QUICK LINKS