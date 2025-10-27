LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels
LIVE TV
Home > India > [LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (27-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (27-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today (27.10.2025) LIVE: The Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM lucky draw will be announced at 1 PM. 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore Winning Ticket will be announced soon. Check the Complete Winner List.

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (27-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Published By: Shubhi
Published: October 27, 2025 10:18:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (27-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today 27-10-2025 Live Updates:  The Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM lucky draws will be announced at 1 PM, 6 PM & 8 PM, with the first prize of a ₹1 crore winning ticket revealed. We share with you daily updates of the Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. For the latest updates, stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released. 

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result

There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery will be officially announced.

The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department will announce the long-awaited results of the Dear Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

RESULT OUT OF DEAR LOTTERY(1 PM)

Dear Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000

Second Prize Winner Numbers- 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450

Third Prize Winners:

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

(Disclaimer- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 10:18 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 1 PM Result27 October 20256 pm result8 PM Resultdear lotterylottery result todaylottery Sambadlottery winnerslucky drawMonday lotteryNagaland LotteryNagaland state lotteryNagaland State Lottery Sambad ResultRs 1 crore prize

RELATED News

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (27.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Chhath Puja Holiday in Delhi 2025: Will Offices and Banks Remain Closed? Full Details Here

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (27.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Argument In Kanpur Turns Deadly: 22-Year-Old Law Student’s Stomach Ripped Open With Sharp Object, Fingers Chopped

Shocking Visuals Captured On CCTV: Video Shows Two Bikers Buying Alcohol Before Deadly Kurnool Bus Crash

LATEST NEWS

Hrithik Roshan’s Fan Moment With Jackie Chan: War 2 Sar Meets Action Legend, Shares Viral Photo, ‘My Broken Bones Look Up to Your Broken Bones’

BRIEF-Chennai Petroleum Sept-Quarter Consol Profit 7.19 Billion Rupees

Asian stocks soar to record peak on trade deal optimism

Vancouver puts on dominant showing in Game One against FC Dallas

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 27: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Robot dogs and AI drone swarms: How China could use DeepSeek for an era of war

San Diego FC makes early scoring stick in Game One win over Timbers

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Not Playing 2027 ODI World Cup? Here’s What You Should Know

Will Vi Finally Get Relief? Vodafone Idea Share Price Surges Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing On Rs 5,606 Cr AGR Battle, Investors Watch Closely

Robot dogs and AI drone swarms: How China could use DeepSeek for an era of war

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (27-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (27-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (27-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details
[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (27-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details
[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (27-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details
[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (27-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

QUICK LINKS