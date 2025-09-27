LIVE TV
Home > India > {OUT} Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (27 September 2025) LIVE: 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore [Soon]- Check Complete Winner List Updates

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 6 PM and 8 PM (27-09-2025) Live Updates: Stay updated with the latest winning numbers of Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws. Check today’s Nagaland Lottery results here and follow all updates directly on this website.

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: September 27, 2025 13:23:20 IST

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today 27-09-2025 Live Updates:  The Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM lucky draw will be announced, with the first prize of ₹1 crore. We share with you daily updates of the Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. For the latest updates, stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released. 

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result

There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery have been officially announced.

The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Dear Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

Dear Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 90E 06193

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000

Second Prize Winner Numbers- 32064, 35340, 35754, 42561, 44002,
47158, 53905, 70482, 72551, 79240

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450

Third Prize Winners: 2707, 3722, 4863, 5231, 5386,
5533, 5665, 6257, 7503, 8144

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 1547, 1618, 2922, 6558, 6767,
7084, 7172, 8900, 9824, 9912

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No:  1492, 2338, 2749, 3587, 4870, 6050, 6917, 7666, 9030
0158, 2397, 2828, 3675, 4903, 6063, 6975, 8092, 9161
0176, 2441, 2845, 3726, 4931, 6074, 7008, 8196, 9214
0200, 2463, 2856, 3750, 4957, 6085, 7039, 8306, 9282
0600, 2565, 3020, 4140, 5324, 6520, 7046, 8388, 9341
0621, 1661, 2475, 3204, 5381, 5527, 7059, 8498, 9514
0837, 1756, 2539, 3170, 4520, 5544, 6625, 7215, 9630
0942, 1935, 2635, 3221, 4569, 5547, 6628, 7265, 9859
0954, 2037, 2648, 3442, 4580, 5850, 6665, 7393, 9910
1095, 2221, 2734, 3475, 4586, 6038, 6773, 7504, 9965

Consolation Prize (₹1,000): 06193 (All Remaining Series & Series of 1st Prize No.)

(Disclaimer- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.)

QUICK LINKS