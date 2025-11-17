LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hyderabad news Bangladesh news Dharmendra 90th Birthday donald trump chennai lalu prasad daughter bihar election hyderabad news Bangladesh news Dharmendra 90th Birthday donald trump chennai lalu prasad daughter bihar election hyderabad news Bangladesh news Dharmendra 90th Birthday donald trump chennai lalu prasad daughter bihar election hyderabad news Bangladesh news Dharmendra 90th Birthday donald trump chennai lalu prasad daughter bihar election
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hyderabad news Bangladesh news Dharmendra 90th Birthday donald trump chennai lalu prasad daughter bihar election hyderabad news Bangladesh news Dharmendra 90th Birthday donald trump chennai lalu prasad daughter bihar election hyderabad news Bangladesh news Dharmendra 90th Birthday donald trump chennai lalu prasad daughter bihar election hyderabad news Bangladesh news Dharmendra 90th Birthday donald trump chennai lalu prasad daughter bihar election
LIVE TV
Home > India > [OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 17-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 17-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today Live: Shillong Teer is a popular lottery game rooted in archery, conducted daily in Meghalaya. The game is played in two rounds, and participants place bets by predicting the number of arrows that will strike the target. This report provides the winning numbers for all Teer draws held on November 17, 2025.

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 17-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 17, 2025 10:21:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 17-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Shillong Teer Result Today Live Updates November 17, 2025: Shillong Teer, a legal lottery based on archery, is played daily in Meghalaya under the supervision of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) at the Shillong Polo Ground. The game not only offers participants a chance to win cash rewards but also helps in encouraging archery among the younger generation.

Teer Results for 17 November, 2025: Winning Numbers from All Major Games
Check the latest outcomes from key Teer draws held on November 15, 2025, including Shillong Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai Teer, Shillong Teer, and Shillong Night Teer.

FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
XX XX

Common Numbers for November 17

Shillong Morning Teer Common Numbers

  • Direct Numbers: To be announced soon

  • House: To be announced soon

  • Ending: To be announced soon

Juwai Morning Teer Common Numbers

  • Direct Numbers: To be announced shortly
  • House: To be announced shortly
  • Ending: To be announced shortly

Winning Numbers for November 17, 2025

Shillong Morning Teer

  • First Round Result: 10:30 am

  • Second Round Result: 11:30 am

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Juwai Morning Teer

  • First Round Result: 10:35 am

  • Second Round Result: 11:35 am

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Juwai Teer

  • First Round Result: 2:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 3:00 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Shillong Teer

  • First Round Result: 4:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 5:10 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Khanapara Teer

  • First Round Result: 4:30 pm

  • Second Round Result: 5:00 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX  XX

Night Teer Result

  • First Round Result 8:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 9:00 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

How to Play Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is conducted in two rounds. In the first round, professional archers shoot 30 arrows, while in the second round, 20 arrows are shot.

  • Players must pick a number between 0 and 99, predicting the exact count of arrows hitting the target.

  • Tickets are available in denominations of ₹1, ₹5, ₹10, ₹20, and ₹50, and can only be purchased through authorized agents.

Prize Money Structure

  • Correct guess in Round 1 with ₹1 ticket → Win ₹80

  • Correct guess in Round 2 with ₹1 ticket → Win ₹60

  • Correct guess in both rounds with ₹1 each → Win up to ₹4,000

Other Popular Teer Games in Meghalaya

  • Juwai Teer

  • Shillong Morning Teer

  • Khanapara Teer

  • Jowai Ladrymbai Teer

  • Shillong Night Teer

  • Night Teer Results

Stay Tuned for Live Updates and Complete Teer Results!

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 10:21 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Jowai Ladrymbai Teer ResultJuwai Teer ResultKhanapara Teer ResultMeghalaya Lottery ResultShillong Lottery Result TodayShillong Morning Teer ResultShillong Night Teer ResultShillong Teer 17 november 2025Shillong Teer Lottery ResultShillong Teer Lottery Result TodayShillong Teer Result TodayTeer Common NumbersTeer Result Live Updates

RELATED News

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (17.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (17-11-2025): Monday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON} – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

NDA’s New Bihar Cabinet: Who Gets What? Full Breakdown Of Expected Ministerial Allocation

Saudi Bus Horror: 42 Indian Umrah Pilgrims From Hyderabad Feared Dead in Mecca-Medina Crash As Bus Slams Into Tanker

Tamil Nadu School Holiday: Chennai Schools Closed Today? Latest District-Wise Rain Impact Update

LATEST NEWS

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 17-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Who Is Jack Doherty? Popular YouTuber Arrested in Miami on Drug Possession Charges – Details Inside

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Allotment Day: How To Check Allotment Today, Step-by-Step

Tamil Nadu School Holiday: Chennai Schools Closed Today? Latest District-Wise Rain Impact Update

Sheikh Hasina Breaks Silence Ahead Of ICT Verdict, Calls ICT Case ‘Political Weapon’, Accuses Yunus Of Pushing Bangladesh Toward Authoritarian Rule

Dharmendra Health Updates: Deol Family To Celebrate Actor’s 90th Birthday At Home

Stock Market Today: Quiet But Optimistic Start For D-Street, All Eyes On Nvidia And Fed Signals

Tata Sierra Reborn: The Legend Roars Into 2025 As Unofficial Bookings Begin- Style, Buzz, Features And Everything You Need To Know

Sheikh Hasina Verdict: When & Where To Watch Televised Judgment, Dhaka Explodes In Violence, Bangladesh On High Alert

Stocks To Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, Glenmark, Siemens, Cyient, Lupin, Rain Industries, Pine Labs In Focus With Many Other

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 17-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 17-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 17-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 17-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 17-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 17-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

QUICK LINKS