Home > India > 'Papa, Suddenly Ho Gaya…': Tourist's Thar Rams Into Hyundai i20 In Goa; Viral Panic Video Leaves Netizens Stunned, WATCH

'Papa, Suddenly Ho Gaya…': Tourist's Thar Rams Into Hyundai i20 In Goa; Viral Panic Video Leaves Netizens Stunned, WATCH

A tourist driving a Mahindra Thar rammed into a parked Hyundai i20 in Goa, causing heavy damage. A viral video captured the panicked driver saying, “Papa, suddenly ho gaya crash.” The incident has reignited concerns over reckless driving, rental misuse, and tourist road safety in the state.

Tourist’s Mahindra Thar Crashes Into Parked Hyundai i20 In Goa, Viral ‘Papa Suddenly Ho Gaya’ Video Sparks Road Safety Debate
Tourist’s Mahindra Thar Crashes Into Parked Hyundai i20 In Goa, Viral ‘Papa Suddenly Ho Gaya’ Video Sparks Road Safety Debate

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: February 24, 2026 12:58:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Papa, Suddenly Ho Gaya…’: Tourist’s Thar Rams Into Hyundai i20 In Goa; Viral Panic Video Leaves Netizens Stunned, WATCH

The recent traffic accident in Goa, which involved a Mahindra Thar and a stationary Hyundai i20, has brought back public discussion about road safety and tourist conduct in the coastal region.

The now-viral video shows a driver who panicked after an accident trying to explain what had happened to his father through the phone while using the now-popular expression “Papa, suddenly ho gaya crash.”

The visual of the damaged i20 shows the physical consequences of the accident, while the driver’s distress audio shows a genuine moment when he understood his mistakes.

Reckless Driving

Goan residents and traffic authorities now face major problems because drivers engage in reckless driving with high-performance SUVs, which include the Mahindra Thar.



The vehicle struck a stationary i20 after it lost control and crashed into the parked car, which resulted in extensive damage to the hatchback’s rear quarter panel and bumper.

The eyewitnesses reported that the driver tried to escape the accident site, but the attentive bystanders blocked his attempt. All parties involved in this situation experience a vacation that turns into a legal and financial disaster because of drivers who operate their vehicles at high speeds on narrow coastal roads that they do not know.

Rental Misuse

The road accidents demonstrate a pattern that occurs when tourists who do not understand the local terrain use rental trucks for their travels.

Social media platforms now show increasing public dissatisfaction toward the “invincibility complex,” which Thar drivers commonly display. People use the vehicle to drive through rough terrains, although they use it for dangerous driving stunts and aggressive passing in popular tourist areas.

Critics argue that rental agencies must implement stricter vetting processes because irresponsible drivers who enter their system cause both property damage and destruction of the disciplined traffic culture that Goan residents work to protect.

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 12:12 PM IST
PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam Set to Be Dropped? Fakhar Zaman Likely to Return in Pakistan’s Playing XI For T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash vs England

'Papa, Suddenly Ho Gaya…': Tourist's Thar Rams Into Hyundai i20 In Goa; Viral Panic Video Leaves Netizens Stunned, WATCH

'Papa, Suddenly Ho Gaya…': Tourist's Thar Rams Into Hyundai i20 In Goa; Viral Panic Video Leaves Netizens Stunned, WATCH

'Papa, Suddenly Ho Gaya…': Tourist's Thar Rams Into Hyundai i20 In Goa; Viral Panic Video Leaves Netizens Stunned, WATCH
'Papa, Suddenly Ho Gaya…': Tourist's Thar Rams Into Hyundai i20 In Goa; Viral Panic Video Leaves Netizens Stunned, WATCH
'Papa, Suddenly Ho Gaya…': Tourist's Thar Rams Into Hyundai i20 In Goa; Viral Panic Video Leaves Netizens Stunned, WATCH
'Papa, Suddenly Ho Gaya…': Tourist's Thar Rams Into Hyundai i20 In Goa; Viral Panic Video Leaves Netizens Stunned, WATCH

QUICK LINKS