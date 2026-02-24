‘Papa, Suddenly Ho Gaya…’: Tourist’s Thar Rams Into Hyundai i20 In Goa; Viral Panic Video Leaves Netizens Stunned, WATCH

The recent traffic accident in Goa, which involved a Mahindra Thar and a stationary Hyundai i20, has brought back public discussion about road safety and tourist conduct in the coastal region.

The now-viral video shows a driver who panicked after an accident trying to explain what had happened to his father through the phone while using the now-popular expression “Papa, suddenly ho gaya crash.”

The visual of the damaged i20 shows the physical consequences of the accident, while the driver’s distress audio shows a genuine moment when he understood his mistakes.

Reckless Driving

Goan residents and traffic authorities now face major problems because drivers engage in reckless driving with high-performance SUVs, which include the Mahindra Thar.

A group of teenagers including baddies driving a Thar smashed into a Hyundai car in Goa pic.twitter.com/KRLawbxHwt — Lord Immy Kant (@KantInEastt) February 23, 2026







The vehicle struck a stationary i20 after it lost control and crashed into the parked car, which resulted in extensive damage to the hatchback’s rear quarter panel and bumper.

The eyewitnesses reported that the driver tried to escape the accident site, but the attentive bystanders blocked his attempt. All parties involved in this situation experience a vacation that turns into a legal and financial disaster because of drivers who operate their vehicles at high speeds on narrow coastal roads that they do not know.

Rental Misuse

The road accidents demonstrate a pattern that occurs when tourists who do not understand the local terrain use rental trucks for their travels.

Social media platforms now show increasing public dissatisfaction toward the “invincibility complex,” which Thar drivers commonly display. People use the vehicle to drive through rough terrains, although they use it for dangerous driving stunts and aggressive passing in popular tourist areas.

Critics argue that rental agencies must implement stricter vetting processes because irresponsible drivers who enter their system cause both property damage and destruction of the disciplined traffic culture that Goan residents work to protect.

Also Read: Maharashtra Shocker; 30-Year-Old Kalyan Man Commits Suicide After Dog Bite Over Rabies Fear