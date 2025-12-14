LIVE TV
Pawan Kalyan Extends Support to Blind Women's World Cup Winners, Sends Household Appliances

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan extended support to Blind Women’s World Cup winners Deepika and Karuna Kumari by sending household appliances to their families. After learning about their financial struggles, he also directed officials to provide new houses under the sports quota.

Pawan Kalyan (PHOTO: X)
Pawan Kalyan (PHOTO: X)

Last updated: December 14, 2025 19:19:58 IST

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan sent household appliances to the homes of Deepika and Karuna Kumari, members of the team that won the Blind Women’s World Cricket Cup.  It is known that Pawan Kalyan met with the cricket team on Friday.

During this meeting, he became aware of the financial difficulties faced by their families.  Therefore, Pawan decided to immediately send household appliances to the two women cricketers.  Arrangements were made accordingly, and the items were delivered through party leaders.

In Sri Sathya Sai district, cooking utensils, a TV, a table fan, a mixer grinder, chairs, mats, steel plates, pressure cookers, LED bulbs, an iron box, other utensils, blankets, pillows, and new clothes for the entire family were sent to the family of team captain Deepika in Thambalahatti Thanda, and to the family of Karuna Kumari in Vantlamamidi, Alluri Sitarama Raju district. 

These items reached their homes by Saturday evening. Hindupuram Urban Development Authority Chairman T.C. Varun, Janasena leader Podili Baburao, and others went to Thambalahatti Thanda and handed over these items to Deepika’s family.

Meanwhile, AP Folk Arts and Creative Academy Chairman Vamupuru Gangulaiah, Janasena leader Vannemreddy Satish Reddy, and others visited Karuna Kumari’s house and handed over the items. Pawan Kalyan instructed the officials to make arrangements to construct new houses for the two Telugu cricketers under the sports quota.  

It was also decided that after the new houses are built, the necessary household items would be provided.

Similarly, during her meeting with Pawan Kalyan on Friday, Deepika requested that a proper road be constructed for her village, as they currently only have a dirt road. Deepika brought to Pawan’s attention the difficulties faced by the residents of her hamlet in Sri Sathya Sai district due to the lack of a proper road. Responding to this, Pawan Kalyan promised to have a road built.

Following Pawan’s instructions, officials from the Sathya Sai district inspected the road in Tambalahatti Thanda, a hamlet under the Hemavathi Panchayat in Amarapuram Mandal of Madakasira constituency, which is Deepika’s native village.

Officials estimated that Rs. 3.2 crore would be required for the road construction from Hemavathi to Tambalahatti, and Rs. 3 crore for the 5-kilometre road from Gunnehalli to Tambalahatti. Subsequently, the Collector issued administrative orders.

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 7:19 PM IST
