PM Modi inaugurates Mizoram's first Bairabi-Sairang rail line
PM Modi inaugurates Mizoram's first Bairabi-Sairang rail line

PM Modi inaugurates Mizoram's first Bairabi-Sairang rail line

PM Modi inaugurates Mizoram's first Bairabi-Sairang rail line

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 13, 2025 10:24:08 IST

Aizwal (Mizoram) [India], September 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Mizoram’s first railway, the Bairabi-Sairang, which will ensure connectivity of the northeastern state to the rest of India.

During the inauguration, Railway Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw highlighted the engineering marvel of constructing such a line in the challenging Himalayan region.

He also highlighted how PM Modi started the “Act-East policy” an upgrade from the Look-East policy.

“Before 2014, the budget for railway for northeast was only 2000 crore, Modi ji increased in five times to 10,000 crore. That is the act east policy of Modi ji. Today railway projects of 77,000 crore are undergoing now,” Vaishnaw told during the inauguration program.

The Union minister highlighted the engineering which took to construct multiple bridges, tunnels, and including a structure taller than the Qutub Minar.

“This project has been constructed under great challenges. The terrain and Himalayan geology are very complex; the construction work gives us a totally new challenge. We have to first solidify the sand into a rock-like formation, and then only can we construct. A new tunnelling method has been developed. In this project, there are 45 tunnels spanning 51 km and 45 bridges, making it very complex. One of the bridges is actually taller than the Qutub Minar,” he said earlier during the inspection of the railway line.

In line with his commitment to world-class infrastructure and last-mile connectivity, the Prime Minister is inaugurating the Bairabi-Sairang New Rail line, worth over Rs 8,070 crore, connecting the capital of Mizoram to the Indian Railways network for the first time today.

“The direct rail connectivity between Mizoram and the rest of the country will offer the people of the region safe, efficient, and cost-effective travel options. It will also ensure the timely and reliable supply of food grains, fertilisers, and other essential commodities, thereby enhancing overall logistical efficiency and regional accessibility,” according to a release from the Prime Minister’s office.

PM Modi also flagged off the express trains of Sairang (Aizawl)-Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani Express, Sairang-Guwahati Express and Sairang-Kolkata Express on this occasion.

Apart from the railway line, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects. It includes Aizawl Bypass Road, Thenzawl-Sialsuk Road and Khankawn-Rongura Road. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

PM Modi inaugurates Mizoram's first Bairabi-Sairang rail line

PM Modi inaugurates Mizoram's first Bairabi-Sairang rail line

PM Modi inaugurates Mizoram's first Bairabi-Sairang rail line
PM Modi inaugurates Mizoram's first Bairabi-Sairang rail line
PM Modi inaugurates Mizoram's first Bairabi-Sairang rail line
PM Modi inaugurates Mizoram's first Bairabi-Sairang rail line

