LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blue Origin Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Blue Origin Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Blue Origin Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Blue Origin Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blue Origin Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Blue Origin Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Blue Origin Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Blue Origin Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
Home > India > PM Modi Takes Sharp Dig at Congress in Assam, Accuses Party of Neglecting the State During Its Rule

PM Modi Takes Sharp Dig at Congress in Assam, Accuses Party of Neglecting the State During Its Rule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in poll-bound Assam after inaugurating a new airport terminal, accused the Congress of neglecting the state and conspiring against Assam’s identity, while highlighting BJP-led development in Assam and the Northeast ahead of the upcoming elections.

PM Modi at an Assam rally targeted Congress for neglecting the northeast and Assam. (Image: ANI)
PM Modi at an Assam rally targeted Congress for neglecting the northeast and Assam. (Image: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 20, 2025 21:55:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PM Modi Takes Sharp Dig at Congress in Assam, Accuses Party of Neglecting the State During Its Rule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the Congress in poll-bound Assam, alleging that it was becoming a party to the conspiracy that could have made the state a part of erstwhile East Pakistan and that freedom fighter Gopinath Bordoloi, who later became the first Chief Minister of Assam, had opposed the conspiracy. 

You Might Be Interested In

In his remarks after inaugurating the New Terminal Building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here, PM Modi alleged that development of Assam and the Northeast was not on the agenda for Congress governments.

He alleged that Congress neglected this entire region for decades. “The mistakes that Congress kept making for decades, Modi is correcting them one by one,” he said. 

You Might Be Interested In

Modi alleged that Congress committed “a sin of trying to destroy the identity of Assam”. He further added that, “Before Independence, when Muslim League and the British were preparing the ground for the partition of India, there was also a plan to make Assam a part undivided Bengal or East Pakistan. Congress was moving towards becoming part of this plan.” 

Development Flowing in Assam

The Prime Minister said that just as the Brahmaputra river flows continuously in Assam, the stream of development is flowing uninterruptedly in the state under the BJP’s double-engine government.

He said that modern, world-class airport facilities open up new possibilities and opportunities for any state and they become pillars of a state’s growing self-confidence and the trust of its people. “Today is a day of celebration of development. And it is a celebration of the development of the entire North East, not just Assam…The whole country will see that Assam is celebrating the festival of development,” Modi added. 

“My attachment to the soil of Assam, the love and affection of the people here, and especially the love of the mothers and sisters of Assam and the Northeast continuously inspire me, strengthening our resolve for the development of the Northeast. Today, a new chapter is being added to Assam’s development,” he said.

Assam is due to go to the polls in the first half of next year.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: PM Modi’s Chopper Turns Back to Kolkata After Fog Prevents Landing in West Bengal’s Taherpur

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 9:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: assambjpcongressnorth east India

RELATED News

WATCH | Big Boost To India’s First Human Spaceflight Gaganyaan, ISRO Successfully Tests Drogue Parachutes

Ayush Mark Explained: Everything You Need To Know About India’s New Global Traditional Medicine Standards Unveiled By PM Modi

Karnataka Horror: 16-Year-Old Differently-Abled Boy Beaten Brutally With Pipe, Chilli Powder Thrown In Eyes, Video Goes Viral

5 Lakh Road Accidents, 1.8 Lakh Lives Lost A Year: Modi Govt To Hold High-Level Meet On December 23, Intensifying BIG Traffic Safety Push

‘Tied To Tree, Poured Kerosene And Set Him On Fire’: Father Of 27-Year-Old Hindu Man Reveals Gory Details Of Lynching In Bangladesh

LATEST NEWS

Will Israel Attack Iran Again? Report Says Netanyahu To Brief Trump On Missile Expansion, Possible New Strikes

NS-37 Mission: How This Launch Breaks New Ground For People With Disabilities In Space Exploration

In A ‘Historic’ Move, Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Launches First Wheelchair User Michaela Benthaus On Tourist Flight To Space

PM Modi Takes Sharp Dig at Congress in Assam, Accuses Party of Neglecting the State During Its Rule

What Is Pentagon 1260H List And Why Are 17 Chinese Tech Companies Targeted By The US?

Former BJP Minister Deepak Joshi, 63, Marries Congress Leader Pallavi Raj Saxena, 20 Years Younger; Wedding Photos Go Viral

How Much Credit Score Is Required For Credit Card Approval- 7 Tips To Improve Your Score In 2026

‘Title Defence Loading’: R Ashwin Delighted After THIS Player Included In India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

PlayStation India Holiday Sale Goes Live: Upto Rs 10,000 Off, Savings On PS5 Accessories, VR2 And Top Titles

OnePlus 15T Leaked Online: Flagship Processor, Massive Battery, Telephoto Camera — All You Need To Know

PM Modi Takes Sharp Dig at Congress in Assam, Accuses Party of Neglecting the State During Its Rule

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi Takes Sharp Dig at Congress in Assam, Accuses Party of Neglecting the State During Its Rule

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi Takes Sharp Dig at Congress in Assam, Accuses Party of Neglecting the State During Its Rule
PM Modi Takes Sharp Dig at Congress in Assam, Accuses Party of Neglecting the State During Its Rule
PM Modi Takes Sharp Dig at Congress in Assam, Accuses Party of Neglecting the State During Its Rule
PM Modi Takes Sharp Dig at Congress in Assam, Accuses Party of Neglecting the State During Its Rule

QUICK LINKS