LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Rachel Godinho Aka Rajshree Yadav: Meet RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav’s Wife As Family Feud Spirals

Rachel Godinho Aka Rajshree Yadav: Meet RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav’s Wife As Family Feud Spirals

Rajshree Yadav, who has largely maintained a private life away from media glare, has suddenly become a talking point in Bihar’s political circles. Her appearance at a polling booth during the ongoing Bihar elections sparked widespread curiosity, pushing her into the spotlight after years of consciously staying behind the scenes.

Rachel Godinho Aka Rajshree Yadav: Meet RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav’s Wife As Family Feud Spirals (Pic Credit: ANI)
Rachel Godinho Aka Rajshree Yadav: Meet RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav’s Wife As Family Feud Spirals (Pic Credit: ANI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 17, 2025 16:55:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rachel Godinho Aka Rajshree Yadav: Meet RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav’s Wife As Family Feud Spirals

Rajshree Yadav, who has largely maintained a private life away from media glare, has suddenly become a talking point in Bihar’s political circles. Her appearance at a polling booth during the ongoing Bihar elections sparked widespread curiosity, pushing her into the spotlight after years of consciously staying behind the scenes. As the wife of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, now the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate, public interest in her story has surged naturally.

A Love Story Straight Out Of A Film

Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, has often spoken about keeping his personal life guarded. But those close to the family describe Tejashwi and Rajshree’s relationship as nothing short of cinematic. The two shared a long and committed bond before deciding to get married in December 2021. Their wedding was an intimate affair, attended only by close family, and kept deliberately low-profile.

Since then, Rajshree has come to be admired not just for her elegance but also for the grace with which she carries her new public role. Even without active political participation, she has managed to charm many with her simple style and warm presence, qualities that have only intensified public fascination as she steps out more during the election season.

Who Is Rajshree Yadav Aka Rachel Godinho

Born as Rachel Godinho in a Christian family from Haryana’s Rewari, Rajshree comes from a grounded and academically inclined background. Her father served as a school principal in Chandigarh, and her upbringing was rooted in discipline and values.

Before her marriage, Rajshree worked as an air hostess, a profession she was appreciated for because of her professionalism and friendly nature. Colleagues recall her as someone hardworking, polite, and respected by passengers and staff alike. After marrying Tejashwi, she chose to leave her job and shift her focus entirely to family life.

In December 2021, following her wedding, Rachel adopted the name Rajshree Yadav, seamlessly blending into one of Bihar’s most influential political families. Though she avoids public speeches or political statements, she has been a steady support system for Tejashwi, accompanying him to key events and encouraging his political journey from the sidelines.

READ MORE: How Punjab Woman Sarabjeet Kaur Misled Authorities As Jatha Member To Marry Muslim Boyfriend Of Nine Years In Pakistan

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 4:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Rachel GodinhoRachel Godinho Aka Rajshree YadavRajshree YadavRJD Leader Tejashwi Yadavtejashwi yadav

RELATED News

Uttar Pradesh Disturbing Act Caught On CCTV: Middle-Aged Man Molests Class 8 Student In Broad Daylight, What The Girl Did Next Will…

Who Is Azam Khan? SP Leader And His Son Abdullah Azam Sentenced To 7 Years In Dual PAN Card Case Two Months After Getting Released

Mumbai: French Consulate Employee Molested In Bandra, Scooterist Caught Via CCTV Within 24 Hours

Punjab Sikh Body Issues Big Statement After Sarabjeet Kaur’s Conversion To Islam, Marriage In Pakistan, Says ‘No More Visas For…’

Bengaluru Shocker: 57-Year-Old Woman Loses Rs 32 Crore In Digital Arrest Via Video Calls

LATEST NEWS

Where Is Sheikh Hasina Now? Internet Buzzes With Questions After Ex-Bangladesh PM Gets Death Sentence

Mohsin Naqvi, Asia Cup Trophy ‘Stealer,’ On Cloud Nine After Pakistan Shaheens’ Victory Over India A, PCB Chief Says…

Sheikh Hasina’s Death Sentence Verdict : A Look At World Leaders Who Were Similarly Sentenced

Why Drinking Fennel Water at Night Can Transform Your Health? Check Facts

‘Me No Pause Me Play’ Trailer Sparks Conversations on Womanhood and Reinvention

CNG Crisis Hits Mumbai; Pipeline Damage Sparks Long Queues

Viral Image Shows US Politician Looking At ‘Porn’ On Plane, Blames Elon Musk, Here’s Why

Popular Bollywood Stars and Their Net Worths: Who’s Leading the List in 2025?

Prayagraj Horror: Man Kills Wife, Writes ‘Husband Is Innocent’ On Wall With Her Blood

IPL Trade: Rajasthan Royals Trades Out Sanju Samson To THIS IPL Team, Welcomes Ravindra Jadeja

Rachel Godinho Aka Rajshree Yadav: Meet RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav’s Wife As Family Feud Spirals

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rachel Godinho Aka Rajshree Yadav: Meet RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav’s Wife As Family Feud Spirals

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rachel Godinho Aka Rajshree Yadav: Meet RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav’s Wife As Family Feud Spirals
Rachel Godinho Aka Rajshree Yadav: Meet RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav’s Wife As Family Feud Spirals
Rachel Godinho Aka Rajshree Yadav: Meet RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav’s Wife As Family Feud Spirals
Rachel Godinho Aka Rajshree Yadav: Meet RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav’s Wife As Family Feud Spirals

QUICK LINKS