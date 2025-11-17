Rachel Godinho Aka Rajshree Yadav: Meet RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav’s Wife As Family Feud Spirals

Rajshree Yadav, who has largely maintained a private life away from media glare, has suddenly become a talking point in Bihar’s political circles. Her appearance at a polling booth during the ongoing Bihar elections sparked widespread curiosity, pushing her into the spotlight after years of consciously staying behind the scenes. As the wife of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, now the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate, public interest in her story has surged naturally.

A Love Story Straight Out Of A Film

Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, has often spoken about keeping his personal life guarded. But those close to the family describe Tejashwi and Rajshree’s relationship as nothing short of cinematic. The two shared a long and committed bond before deciding to get married in December 2021. Their wedding was an intimate affair, attended only by close family, and kept deliberately low-profile.

Since then, Rajshree has come to be admired not just for her elegance but also for the grace with which she carries her new public role. Even without active political participation, she has managed to charm many with her simple style and warm presence, qualities that have only intensified public fascination as she steps out more during the election season.

Who Is Rajshree Yadav Aka Rachel Godinho

Born as Rachel Godinho in a Christian family from Haryana’s Rewari, Rajshree comes from a grounded and academically inclined background. Her father served as a school principal in Chandigarh, and her upbringing was rooted in discipline and values.

Before her marriage, Rajshree worked as an air hostess, a profession she was appreciated for because of her professionalism and friendly nature. Colleagues recall her as someone hardworking, polite, and respected by passengers and staff alike. After marrying Tejashwi, she chose to leave her job and shift her focus entirely to family life.

In December 2021, following her wedding, Rachel adopted the name Rajshree Yadav, seamlessly blending into one of Bihar’s most influential political families. Though she avoids public speeches or political statements, she has been a steady support system for Tejashwi, accompanying him to key events and encouraging his political journey from the sidelines.

