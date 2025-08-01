Raj Kesireddy Breaks Down In Court, Denies Role In Rs 11 Crore Liquor Case.

In a dramatic turn during court proceedings on Thursday, Raj Kesireddy, a key accused in the alleged liquor scam, broke down before the ACB judge while strongly denying any link to the ₹11 crore cash seizure central to the investigation.

Facing the court during a hearing on the extension of his judicial remand, Kesireddy claimed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had falsely implicated him. “They claim I handed over ₹11 crores myself. I challenge them to conduct a forensic test on the notes to verify if my fingerprints are even present,” he asserted emotionally.

Kesireddy went on to question the integrity of the probe, demanding that investigators check the issuance dates of the currency notes with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and log their serial numbers to verify the authenticity of the alleged transactions. He strongly refuted the SIT’s accusation that he had transferred the money to an individual named Varun in June 2024.

Highlighting what he called “absurd claims,” Kesireddy pointed out that he was being branded a benami holder of properties allegedly purchased over four decades ago—well before his birth. “How can I be a benami for assets acquired 45 years ago?” he asked, adding that ancestral properties are now being portrayed as part of proceeds from illicit liquor operations to obstruct his bail.

Responding to his plea, the court directed officials to photograph the seized currency notes as evidence.

Meanwhile, co-accused and former MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy also appeared in court and condemned what he described as a smear campaign against him. “My father may have been in the liquor trade, but I never engaged in it,” he clarified. He further decried the spread of baseless reports about his personal life in the media.

Chevireddy, who holds both a doctorate and a law degree, underscored his commitment to education and public service, citing his efforts in establishing a Vedic school. Addressing one allegation that he forcibly entered a jail kitchen, he asked, “As an educated man, would I act in such an uncivilized way?”

Firmly denying all allegations, he concluded, “There is no scam. I have not been involved in any liquor sales.”

The court is expected to continue hearing the matter in the coming days, as both the defense and prosecution prepare for further proceedings.

