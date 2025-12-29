LIVE TV
Reckless Midnight Stunts Caught On Camera In Delhi: Viral Video Leads To 5 Arrests, 4 Cars Seized

Zigzag Stunt-Driving Video: Delhi Police have arrested 5 men after a video showing dangerous stunt driving on the Ring Road went viral on social media. Four cars allegedly used in the reckless act have also been seized, officials said on Sunday. The clip, widely shared on X, showed several vehicles racing at high speed late at night, weaving sharply across lanes and endangering other road users.

Reckless Midnight Stunts Caught On Camera In Delhi: Viral Video Leads To 5 Arrests, 4 Cars Seized (Picture Credits: X, Canva Modified)
Reckless Midnight Stunts Caught On Camera In Delhi: Viral Video Leads To 5 Arrests, 4 Cars Seized (Picture Credits: X, Canva Modified)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 29, 2025 10:43:53 IST

Zigzag Stunt-Driving Video: Delhi Police have arrested 5 men after a video showing dangerous stunt driving on the Ring Road went viral on social media. Four cars allegedly used in the reckless act have also been seized, officials said on Sunday. The clip, widely shared on X, showed several vehicles racing at high speed late at night, weaving sharply across lanes and endangering other road users.

In the video, some occupants can be seen standing through sunroofs and windows, shouting as the cars zigzagged through traffic.

FIR Registered Under BNS, Motor Vehicles Act

Police said the incident took place around 10.44 pm on December 26 as the cars were travelling from the ITO stretch towards Sarai Kale Khan and Noida. The footage came to the notice of authorities the following day, prompting immediate action.

An FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, citing serious threats to public safety.

Accused Identified, Probe Continues

The arrested individuals have been identified as Almas Arshad (20), Sarfaraj (26), Mohd Imran Qureshi (23), Mohd Shabbir (23) and Saad Abdullah (22), all residents of Delhi. Police said further investigation is underway to determine whether more people were involved in the stunt driving.

The video sparked strong reactions online, with several users calling for strict action and pointing to the growing menace of reckless driving on city roads. Responding to the viral post earlier, Delhi Traffic Police had urged citizens to formally report such incidents and reminded them that emergencies could be reported via helpline number 112.

A senior police officer said the arrests reflect a zero-tolerance approach towards traffic violations. “Reckless driving puts lives at risk. Strict legal action will be taken against anyone who flouts traffic rules,” the officer said.

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 10:43 AM IST
