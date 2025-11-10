Red Fort Blast Triggers High Alert Across Delhi, Traffic And Metro Services Affected

A powerful car explosion near the Red Fort on Monday evening shook New Delhi, setting off a chain of emergency measures. The blast occurred in a parked vehicle, which caught fire and damaged nearby cars. Authorities placed the city on high alert, warning residents of possible traffic disruptions.

As of now, the Delhi Traffic Police has not issued any official advisory, but heavy congestion has been reported around Red Fort and Chandni Chowk. Locals have been urged to avoid the area until further notice.

VIDEO | Blast near Delhi’s Red Fort: Zeeshan, auto driver who got injured due to the blast, says: “The car in front of me was about two feet away. I don’t know whether there was a bomb in it or something else, but it exploded. It was a Swift Dzire car.” (Full video available on… pic.twitter.com/YoA4KJVqt4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 10, 2025

Metro Services Face Delays After Explosion

Following the explosion, Delhi Metro services witnessed noticeable delays, particularly on routes passing through Chandni Chowk. Reports indicate that metro trains are running slower than usual and are overcrowded. Although the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has not issued an official statement, passengers are advised to plan for longer travel times. Emergency teams have also been stationed near the affected stations as a precautionary measure. Security checks at metro stations across the city have been intensified to prevent any further incidents.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, the explosion occurred near Gate No. 1 of Lal Qila Metro Station, close to Gauri Shankar Mandir, around 6:55 pm on Monday (November 10). Seven fire tenders reached the site to extinguish the flames, while Delhi Police Special Cell officers began investigating. Eight people have been confirmed dead, and twelve others are injured. Eyewitnesses described hearing a “deafening blast” followed by thick smoke and chaos in the area. Injured victims were rushed to LNJP Hospital for immediate treatment.

Police Investigate Possible Explosive Material

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha confirmed that the explosion occurred in a slow-moving vehicle. Initial reports suggest the possibility of a sticky bomb. Investigators are exploring the use of ANFO (Ammonium Nitrate–Fuel Oil), a commonly used explosive mixture. Earlier in the day, security agencies recovered 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and weapons from a Kashmiri doctor’s rented flat in Haryana’s Faridabad. The police suspect a possible connection between the two incidents, though the investigation remains ongoing.

High Alert Issued in Other States

Following the explosion, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Uttar Pradesh have been placed on high alert. Security has been tightened at metro stations, railway stations, and public gathering spots in these states. The anti-terror squad and NIA teams are coordinating with Delhi Police to trace the source of the explosives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and reviewed the situation. Authorities have deployed additional forces around key landmarks in the capital to ensure public safety.

Must Read: Delhi Blast Live Updates: 8 Dead, 24 Injured After Car Explosion Near Red Fort Metro, High Alert Issued, NIA, NSG Teams To Visit The Site