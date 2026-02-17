Routine Medical Evaluation Or Alcoholism? How Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Frequent Hospitalisation Has Become A Political Issue, Explained

On Sunday, Mann was participating in Mahashivratri celebrations at the Rankeshwar Mahadev Temple in his hometown of Dhuri, in Sangrur district, along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, when he suddenly felt unwell. According to reports, his blood pressure spiked. He was subsequently airlifted to Chandigarh and admitted to a hospital in Mohali.

On Sunday, he underwent a comprehensive clinical assessment along with standard diagnostic investigations.

According to hospital authorities on Sunday, all his vital parameters were stable and within normal limits. He was experiencing exhaustion and was admitted for observation and supportive care.

“His condition is stable, and he remains under the supervision of a multidisciplinary medical team,” the hospital had said in a statement.

CM Bhagwant Mann addressed rally in Moga on February 16

On Monday, the Punjab Chief Minister addressed the rally at Moga, where he took an oath to eradicate drug use in the state during the Punjab government’s ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ rally.

In the rally, he said that under the second phase of the state’s anti-drug campaign–dubbed ‘War Against Drugs 2.0’–the government will soon roll out drug awareness programmes in schools across the state.

“Under the ‘War Against Drugs 2.0’, programs will be organized in schools in the coming days. Students and their parents will be made aware against drugs. At the same time, future generations will also be saved from drugs,” Mann said.

“Under the leadership of National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, all the MLAs, ministers, members of Village Defence Committees, and a large number of Punjabis were administered the oath to make their due contribution in making a drug-free Punjab. It is the collective responsibility of all of us to eradicate drugs from Punjab. Together, let’s make Punjab a colorful Punjab again,” he added.

CM Mann was back at Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Monday evening, after returning from Moga, media reports said. He was under observation under a multidisciplinary medical team, with his condition described as stable, the report said.

The AAP stated that the Chief Minister’s health problems are the result of exhaustion caused by an intense schedule.

Earlier, on September 5, CM Mann was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali after he complained of illness, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stated.

According to AAP, Mann had been unwell for the two days and showed no sign of improvement. Doctors advised hospitalisation after his condition deteriorated.

The frequent hospitalisations have led to more attacks by the Opposition.

In September 2024, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia claimed in a video on X that Mann was suffering from a liver disease. He gave no evidence. AAP dismissed the claims as politically motivated.

In 2022, the Opposition claimed that CM Mann was deplaned from a Delhi-bound flight at the Frankfurt airport as he was “drunk”, a charge denied by the AAP as baseless.

“Disturbing media reports quoting co-passengers say Pb CM @BhagwantMann was deplaned from Lufthansa flight as he was too drunk to walk. And it led to a 4-hour flight delay. He missed AAP’s national convention. These reports have embarrassed & shamed Punjabis all over the globe,” SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted.

