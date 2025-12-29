LIVE TV
Home > India > Sadhguru Flags ‘Partition Anomaly’ In Siliguri Corridor, Says ‘Turn the Chicken Into An Elephant’

Sadhguru called the Siliguri Corridor a “partition anomaly” that should have been resolved in 1971, urging India to strengthen it amid threats from Bangladeshi rhetoric on the “Chicken’s Neck.” His remarks come as BJP workers held a torchlight rally in Siliguri protesting alleged atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh, while former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina warned such threats were dangerous and irresponsible.

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: December 29, 2025 17:51:59 IST

Spiritual Leader Sadhguru on Monday said that the Siliguri Corridor was an anomaly created by partition, which should have been corrected in 1971. He further said that today, as the nation faces a threat to its sovereignty, India must develop the chicken into an elephant, referring to extremist policies by the Bangladeshi regime.

He said, “Siliguri Corridor is a 78-year-old anomaly created by Bharat’s partition, which should have been corrected in 1971. Now that there is an open threat to the nation’s sovereignty, it is time to nourish the chicken and allow it to evolve into an elephant.”

The spiritual guru was responding to recent statements by some Bangladeshi leaders invoking the “Chicken’s Neck”, or Siliguri Corridor, and threatening to cut it off. Earlier, former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina described such rhetoric as “dangerous and irresponsible”, saying no serious leader would threaten a neighbour on whom Bangladesh depends for trade, transit, and stability.

She said such voices “do not represent the Bangladeshi people” and expressed confidence that “once democracy is restored and responsible governance returns, such reckless talk will end.” Commenting on indications of growing Pakistan-Bangladesh engagement, Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh believes in “friendship to all, malice toward none” but criticised what she described as Yunus’ “headlong embrace” of Islamabad.

BJP holds a torchlight rally

As per the Assam Accord and subsequent provisions under the Citizenship Act, individuals who entered Assam from Bangladesh before March 24, 1971, and have been residing in the state are deemed Indian citizens. Those who migrated after the cut-off date are considered illegal immigrants under Indian law.

Meanwhile, on December 27, amid the ongoing protests against the atrocities faced by the minorities in Bangladesh, the BJP workers on Friday held a torchlight rally in Siliguri.
BJP leader Anita Mahato, who also participated in the rally, stated that until Hindus unite, such violent incidents will continue to occur.

“We (BJP workers) held a torchlight rally against the way Sanatani Hindus are being tortured in Bangladesh in Siliguri. We want to send a message that unless we Hindus unite, such situations will continue. The Hindus in Bangladesh have been burnt alive without clothes… We have to fight the same way for religion, like the way we fight for food, shelter, and livelihood,” she said.

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 5:51 PM IST
