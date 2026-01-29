LIVE TV
Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death Reason: Viral MMS Video, Blackmailing Or Fatal Injection At Jodhpur Ashram?

Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death Reason: Viral MMS Video, Blackmailing Or Fatal Injection At Jodhpur Ashram?

Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s sudden death at her Jodhpur ashram sparks controversy. Theories range from viral MMS blackmail and digital harassment to a possible fatal injection, as authorities investigate ashram security, staff, and her final days.

Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death Mystery: Viral MMS, Blackmail, or Fatal Injection at Jodhpur Ashram?
Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death Mystery: Viral MMS, Blackmail, or Fatal Injection at Jodhpur Ashram?

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 29, 2026 12:37:02 IST

Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death Reason: Viral MMS Video, Blackmailing Or Fatal Injection At Jodhpur Ashram?

The unexpected death of Sadhvi Prem Baisa at her Jodhpur-based ashram has created a deep disturbance within the local community, which has led to multiple theories and arguments about her passing.

The Sadhvi served as a prominent spiritual leader for many years, yet her last days were said to be consumed by digital conspiracy and threat activities. 

Some followers attribute her death to natural causes, while others present a different case, which involves a viral MMS video and ongoing blackmail that makes them doubt whether her death resulted from an accident or the effects of severe psychological and physical distress.

Sadhvi Prem Baisa Digital Exploitation and Blackmailing Claims

The most widely accepted public explanation points to a deliberate campaign that aims to discredit the target. The Sadhvi Prem Baisa had previously asserted that the viral MMS video was manipulated, yet the video was used by unknown individuals to extort ₹20 lakh.

The arrested individuals had previous arrest records, but they returned to their harassment activities after their release from detention. The ongoing blackmailing campaign has made the spiritual leader experience social fear while facing social withdrawal.

Supporters argue that the digital character assassination operated with the intent to destroy her reputation, which would lead to her eventual breakdown before her sudden death.

Sadhvi Prem Baisa Investigation Into Fatal Injection And Ashram Security 

The Jodhpur ashram administration is being studied because there exists a likelihood of administering fatal injections to people. Forensic experts, together with local authorities, are conducting their investigation to determine whether anyone received forbidden medical treatments that were disguised as therapeutic procedures during her last moments.

The fatal injection theory gained traction after inconsistencies were noted in the initial reports regarding her health status prior to death.

The investigation team is currently analyzing the ashram’s internal documentation while they conduct interviews with staff members to find out whether the medical emergency was actually a planned operation.

The Jodhpur police investigation currently centers on digital harassment combined with physical violence while they await autopsy results.

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 12:37 PM IST
Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death Reason: Viral MMS Video, Blackmailing Or Fatal Injection At Jodhpur Ashram?

QUICK LINKS