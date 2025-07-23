LIVE TV
Home > India > SC Raps Woman For Demanding Rs 12 Crore, BMW, House In Mumbai As Alimony

BR Gavai, Chief Justice of India, on July 22, 2025 (Tuesday) criticized a woman demanding a house in Mumbai and Rs 12 crore as maintenance in alimony after getting separated from her husband within 18 months of marriage.

CJI BR Gavai (Photo Credit- ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: July 23, 2025 05:46:00 IST

BR Gavai, Chief Justice of India, on July 22, 2025 (Tuesday) criticized a woman demanding a house in Mumbai and Rs 12 crore as maintenance in alimony after getting separated from her husband within 18 months of marriage. The CJI said, “But that house is in Kalpataru… one of the good builders. You are an IT person. You have done your MBA. You are in demand in Bengaluru, Hyderabad… Why don’t you work?”. “You had a marriage for just 18 months. And you also want a BMW?” the CJI added, while remarking that the lady was practically asking for an alimony of Rs 1 crore for every month of her 18-month marriage.

What was the reply of the woman

The woman told the CJI that her ex-husband is very rich and had sought the nullity of the marriage while claiming that she is schizophrenic. As quoted by the Bar and Bench, the CJI told the lady that either she gets a flat free of all encumbrances or nothing. BR Gavai added that when the woman is so highly educated has decided not to work out of her own volition.

When the Supreme Court turned down the maintenance pleas 

The Supreme Court had turned down the maintenance pleas earlier as well in some cases. According to a Times of India report, a bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan ha refused to grant relief to a woman who worked as an assistant professor and sought maintenance from her husband. In its brief order, the court noted that both the petitioner and the respondent (husband and wife) are holding the same post of an assistant professor. The court said that no case for interference is made out in exercise of our jurisdiction under Article 136 of the Constitution of India. The court concluded the order saying that the special leave petition is dismissed. 

