Seva Hi Sankalp, Rashtra Pratham Hi Prerna: A Photo Biography of Narendra Modi
BlueKraft Digital Foundation has released a four-volume photo-biographical series, Seva Hi Sankalp, Rashtra Pratham Hi Prerna: Narendra Modi, on the Prime Minister’s 75th birthday. The collection features rare photographs and personal stories, tracing Modi’s journey from Vadnagar to his oath as India’s Prime Minister.

Pic Credit: X
Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 17, 2025 20:10:09 IST

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, BlueKraft Digital Foundation announced the release of a four-volume biographical photo book titled Seva Hi Sankalp, Rashtra Pratham Hi Prerna: Narendra Modi. The series traces Modi’s journey from his birth in Vadnagar to taking the oath as the Prime Minister of India.

It features rare, unseen photographs and personal stories. The books showcase defining stages of his life and leadership, highlighting his values, early influences, and political career. Readers can pre-order the collection on Amazon India through the official listing.

Volume I: Seeds of Service (1950–1987)

The first volume, Seeds of Service, covers Narendra Modi’s formative years. It documents his childhood in Vadnagar, his early influences, and his initial steps in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The book highlights how experiences from his youth shaped his dedication to service and discipline. Rare photographs and archival material provide readers with glimpses into lesser-known parts of his life. This volume focuses on how his values and upbringing ignited his journey toward serving the nation. The section sets the foundation for understanding his transformation from a young volunteer to a committed public figure.

Volume II: Dedication and Duty (1987–2001)

The second volume, Dedication and Duty, presents Modi’s rise as a leader within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It covers the period when he worked as an energetic karyakarta, demonstrating strong organizational skills and political strategy. The book explores his journey from party work to becoming a prominent leader in Gujarat.

Readers will find insights into the dedication that helped him lay the foundation for the world’s largest political party. This part of the series highlights his commitment, innovation, and discipline, which positioned him as a leader of national significance by the early 2000s.

Volume III: Nagrik Devo Bhava (2001–2014)

The third volume, Nagrik Devo Bhava, focuses on Modi’s tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat. This phase showcases his governance model, innovative reforms, and development-oriented policies. The book presents his role in shaping Gujarat’s growth through infrastructure projects, welfare initiatives, and investment opportunities.

 Archival material and photographs capture the transformative progress that drew attention across India and the world. This volume emphasizes how his work in Gujarat strengthened his reputation as an administrator and prepared him for national leadership, ultimately leading to his emergence as the BJP’s Prime Ministerial candidate in 2014.

Volume IV: Memorable Glimpses (1950–2014)

The fourth volume, Memorable Glimpses, brings together a rare collection of photographs, candid moments, and key milestones from Modi’s journey.

It combines personal and professional highlights, offering readers an intimate look at important events. This section covers decades of his life, from his early childhood in Vadnagar to his swearing-in ceremony as India’s Prime Minister. The book highlights defining moments through visual narratives, making it a unique addition to the series. Together, all four volumes present a complete biographical journey, chronicling his growth as a leader deeply connected with service and national duty.

