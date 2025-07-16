LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale
Live TV
TRENDING |
Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale
Home > India > Farmers Win As Siddaramaiah Government Cancels Controversial Devanahalli Land Acquisition In Karnataka

Farmers Win As Siddaramaiah Government Cancels Controversial Devanahalli Land Acquisition In Karnataka

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has scrapped the plan to acquire 1,777 acres of farmland in Devanahalli for industrial use after farmer protests. The government will now accept only voluntarily offered land, ensuring no forced acquisition.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces withdrawal of 1,777-acre land acquisition in Devanahalli after intense farmer protests.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces withdrawal of 1,777-acre land acquisition in Devanahalli after intense farmer protests.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 07:49:30 IST

In a major win for protesting farmers, the Karnataka government has formally revoked its notification to acquire 1,777 acres of farming land in Devanahalli, close to Kempegowda International Airport, for industrial purposes.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Tuesday, after weeks of continuous protests by local farmers against the acquisition. The government took the decision after it conducted several rounds of discussions with various stakeholders, including farmers, protestors and elected representatives.

We have totally dropped the plan to buy 1,777 acres of land,” Siddaramaiah said in a press conference. “But we are willing to accept land from farmers on a voluntary basis for industrial use.

“No land would be taken forcibly” says Siddaramaiah

The Chief Minister explained that no land would be taken forcibly, but owners who agreed to give up voluntarily would get higher compensation or a larger share of the developed land. Significantly, 50 percent of the developed land would be returned to contributing farmers under the state land pooling policy.

Siddaramaiah further added that the move was taken after deeply considering the advantages and limitations of the project. The land involved is a green belt and it is being cultivated well, the CM said. In fact the land is a major source of livelihood for people in the Devanahalli area.

“The farmers approached us and asked us to exclude their land from acquisition proposals. We studied the situation and after five or six rounds of discussions, including with local MLA KH Muniyappa, we decided to withdraw the notification,” he added.

“Not extend to other land acquisition” says Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah also made it clear that this move is only for Devanahalli. It will not extend to other land acquisition projects in the state.

The decision of the government has been broadly acclaimed by local leaders, farmers and activists, who had expressed their concerns and fears of how industrialisation would affect productive farm land and rural lives.

The state government of Karnataka now intends to proceed with industrial development only on voluntarily contributed land by owners, assuring farmer rights and consent remain at the forefront of the process.

ALSO READ: ‘No Talk Of CM Change’: Congress Denies Leadership Rift In Karnataka

Tags: Devanahalli Land AcquisitionKarnataka land acquisitionSiddaramaiah Government

More News

Freddie Freeman’s Emotional Homecoming: All-Star Game Returns Him to Atlanta
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Series Decider (Where To Watch, Predictable XI)
Manchester United Set Sights on Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson in Summer Striker Hunt
Donald Trump Wants Ukraine To Use Only Defensive Force Against Russia
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Announces Ex Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh To Kins Of Pithoragarh Road Tragedy
11 Trains Of Pakistan Will Be Handed Over To The Private Sector
SC Seeks UP, Uttarakhand Response On QR Code Mandate For Kanwar Yatra Shops
Noa Essengue’s Summer League Surge: Chicago Bulls Rookie Making Waves
Portion Of White House Evacuated After Security Concerns Over Phone
Numerology Horoscope July 15, 2025: Financial Forecast Based On Your Birth Number
Farmers Win As Siddaramaiah Government Cancels Controversial Devanahalli Land Acquisition In Karnataka

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Farmers Win As Siddaramaiah Government Cancels Controversial Devanahalli Land Acquisition In Karnataka

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Farmers Win As Siddaramaiah Government Cancels Controversial Devanahalli Land Acquisition In Karnataka
Farmers Win As Siddaramaiah Government Cancels Controversial Devanahalli Land Acquisition In Karnataka
Farmers Win As Siddaramaiah Government Cancels Controversial Devanahalli Land Acquisition In Karnataka
Farmers Win As Siddaramaiah Government Cancels Controversial Devanahalli Land Acquisition In Karnataka

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?