Home > India > 'Sir Sushma Madame Ki Tankhwah Kitni Hai?' Sushma Swaraj's Husband Swaraj Kaushal's Witty One-Liner Once Left The Internet Impressed

‘Sir Sushma Madame Ki Tankhwah Kitni Hai?’ Sushma Swaraj’s Husband Swaraj Kaushal’s Witty One-Liner Once Left The Internet Impressed

Senior BJP leader and former Mizoram Governor Swaraj Kaushal, husband of the late Sushma Swaraj, passed away on December 4. His last rites will be held at Lodhi Road Cremation Ground. Known for his wit on Twitter, Kaushal leaves behind a legacy of service, integrity, and humour.

Sushma Swaraj husband Swaraj Kaushal once floored the Internet (PHOTO: X)
Sushma Swaraj husband Swaraj Kaushal once floored the Internet (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 4, 2025 17:02:19 IST

‘Sir Sushma Madame Ki Tankhwah Kitni Hai?’ Sushma Swaraj’s Husband Swaraj Kaushal’s Witty One-Liner Once Left The Internet Impressed

Swaraj Kaushal, a senior BJP leader and husband of the late Sushma Swaraj, died on December 4. The BJP announced his passing that same day.

His last rites are set for today, December 4, 2025, at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground. Kaushal once served as the Governor of Mizoram and built a strong reputation as a senior advocate.

Satish Upadhyay, BJP MLA from Malviya Nagar, shared his condolences. “I’m deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Swaraj Kaushal. He was the husband of the late Sushma Swaraj and father to MP Bansuri Swaraj. He served the nation with real integrity and wisdom.”

Politicians all have their own way of connecting with people online, but the ones who let their playful side show usually win the most hearts. Honestly, Twitter changed the game for them.

Over the years, Sushma Swaraj became a household name, thanks to her quick actions and genuine outreach.

She made it a point to reply to people who needed help, often jumping in on her social media to assist. She didn’t shy away from trolls either her sharp replies became legendary. And it seems her husband, Swaraj Kaushal, shared that same knack. He’s known for his witty comebacks on Twitter, too.

Here’s a good one: Someone with the username ‘Name cannot be blank’ asked Swaraj about his wife’s salary. His answer? Both funny and a little scathing.

The question was, “Sir, Sushma madame ki tankhwah kitni h.” Swaraj replied, “Dekho Meri umar aur Madam ki tankhah nahin poochho. These are bad manners.” He didn’t stop there. “Arre chanda lena ho to seedha maang lo. Tankhah kyon poochhte ho.”

People loved it. The replies started pouring in. One person asked, “Sir @governorswaraj, does such wit help in marriage arguments? Or would you advise against using wit there?” Swaraj didn’t miss a beat: “Wisdom helps more than wit and silence more than arguments.” When a woman wrote, “I wish my husband was as witty as you,” his response was, “…as if wives appreciate husband’s wit.”

Kaushal’s achievements speak for themselves. At just 34, the Supreme Court of India named him Senior Advocate. By that age, he was already the country’s youngest Advocate General. And by 37, he became the youngest Governor of any Indian state—Mizoram.

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 5:02 PM IST
‘Sir Sushma Madame Ki Tankhwah Kitni Hai?’ Sushma Swaraj’s Husband Swaraj Kaushal’s Witty One-Liner Once Left The Internet Impressed

‘Sir Sushma Madame Ki Tankhwah Kitni Hai?’ Sushma Swaraj’s Husband Swaraj Kaushal’s Witty One-Liner Once Left The Internet Impressed

‘Sir Sushma Madame Ki Tankhwah Kitni Hai?’ Sushma Swaraj’s Husband Swaraj Kaushal’s Witty One-Liner Once Left The Internet Impressed
‘Sir Sushma Madame Ki Tankhwah Kitni Hai?’ Sushma Swaraj’s Husband Swaraj Kaushal’s Witty One-Liner Once Left The Internet Impressed
‘Sir Sushma Madame Ki Tankhwah Kitni Hai?’ Sushma Swaraj’s Husband Swaraj Kaushal’s Witty One-Liner Once Left The Internet Impressed
‘Sir Sushma Madame Ki Tankhwah Kitni Hai?’ Sushma Swaraj’s Husband Swaraj Kaushal’s Witty One-Liner Once Left The Internet Impressed

QUICK LINKS