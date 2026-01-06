LIVE TV
Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital; Kept Under Observation: Sources

Sonia Gandhi: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi was admitted to a Delhi hospital on Tuesday, news agency reports said. Sources said Sonia Gandhi was taken to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Monday evening due to a chronic cough. Hospital officials said her condition is stable and that she is under the observation of a chest specialist.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 6, 2026 12:08:10 IST

Sonia Gandhi: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi was admitted to a Delhi hospital on Tuesday, news agency reports said. Sources said Sonia Gandhi was taken to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Monday evening due to a chronic cough. Hospital officials said her condition is stable and that she is under the observation of a chest specialist.

Describing the admission as routine, hospital sources said she frequently visits for medical check-ups, particularly amid the city’s high pollution levels.

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 12:08 PM IST
